"My profit margins are absolute garbage"- Sykkuno reveals profit figures while speaking about his merch selling out

Earlier today, YouTube Gaming star Thomas "Sykkuno" revealed his profit figures while speaking about his merch's immense success during a recent livestream. Back in April 2022, the Among Us star launched his first-ever merchandise for fans to purchase.

The first merch drop by the streamer had four apparel items, including a leafy green hoodie, a large scarf, and black and white versions of the “Shining Star” T-shirt.

As he thanked his viewers for supporting his first-ever merch release, the YouTuber gave some insight into his profit margins. While giving an update regarding his much-popular merch, the streamer mentioned that his profit margins were not great, as he was more concerned about the quality of the merch.

"My profit margins are absolutely garbage."

Sykkuno gave some update about his recent merch drop

In the most recent livestream, the YouTube Gaming star talked about his merch drop. The popular streamer went into some exciting details about his profit margins and how producing the merchandise line was much more difficult than he anticipated.

Talking about his profit margins and his overall experience in the first merchandise, the streamer notes:

"Oh, the merch, Guys the merch is gone now. It's gone forever but thanks so much for buying it guys. I think overall the merch was a really good success and this is what I was holding out on telling people I'm not gonna make as much as people think because I'll just say, most items I make less than 10 dollars profit because I wanted to make sure everything was good quality."

He continued by expressing his gratitude towards buyers and even highlighted the fact that he wanted every piece to be of utmost quality, which is why the pricing was a bit on the higher side.

The YouTuber even joked about his finances, saying that he doesn't care about the profit margins now as he has switched to YouTube.

He notes:

"Leakkuno? Yeah, I didn't want to say this before the merch was still buyable because I was afraid it would affect what people thought. But, yeah guys, it sucks because a lot of people said it was too expensive, and it is because I wanted something that was good quality because I just wanted to have a good, you know, good merch."

Fans react to Sykkuno's recent update on his merch

As expected, Sykkuno's short chat session about his recent merch drop elicited quite a few interesting reactions. Most of the fans were happy for the streamer and even congratulated him for his success.

Sykkuno recently made a big switch from Twitch to YouTube Gaming. Before moving completely to the latter as his primary streaming platform, he was one of the most prominent names on Twitch. With over four million followers on Twitch, the Among Us star has definitely made his mark in the streaming world.

