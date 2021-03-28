Sykkuno reveals the reason behind his online name 

Popular streamer Sykkuno recently opened up about the meaning behind his online name.

The reason behind his online name has been a matter of watercooler gossip for months now. The Twitch streamer spoke about it recently, and it's nowhere close to what fans were hoping for.

“I’ll be totally honest, guys. People ask me a lot of things like, ‘how did you come up with the name Sykkuno?' The answer is always, I just randomly thought of it, and it sounded funny."

Sykkuno also stated that he wished that there was some deep meaning to it or something cool associated with his online name.

Sykkuno has become a household name in the streaming community

Its been a while since Sykkuno's explosion in the streaming industry. Over the years, he has established a close association with other popular streamers like Valkyrae, Pokimane and Corpse Husband.

His Among Us streams with these streamers really helped his channel grow. Even though he has become a household name in the streaming community, fans until the recent revelation were unaware of the reason behind his online name.

Sykkuno's real name is Thomas, which couldn't be more different to his online name. This got fans to believe that there was a larger story to his online name since there couldn't be any real link between a name like Thomas and Sykkuno.

In the case of streamers like Valkyrae and Pokimane, their online names are just an interesting take on their actual names. It’s also different from Corpse Husband, whose name ties into the theme of his YouTube Channel.

Sykkuno is usually seen streaming with Corpse Husband nowadays. The two are really good friends, and Sykkuno has been teasing the possibility of meeting Corpse Husband in person for some time.

This possibility gained significant traction online recently, after Corpse Husband revealed that he planned on delivering his merchandise to Sykkuno in person.

Even though Corpse Husband said that he and Sykkuno are "very awkward people," the news of two of the finest streamers meeting was enough to send the internet into a state of frenzy.