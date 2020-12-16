Sykkuno would spend $17 million to prevent Corpse Husband face reveal

Sykkuno has given fans yet another reason to gush over him.

During a recent stream, the popular Twitch streamer humorously offered to pay $17 million to prevent a Corpse Husband face reveal.

The entire conversation took place during a recent Among Us stream, where at one juncture, Jacksepticeye playfully offered Corpse Husband $17 million to do a face reveal.

i swear Sykkuno's sense of respect and appreciation for Corpse is something to be admired — Sykkuno Clips 🌱 (@botkkuno) December 13, 2020

On hearing this, Sykkuno immediately came up with a wholesome response. He stated that if he had that kind of money, he would pay the entire $17 million to ensure that Corpse Husband doesn't ever do a face reveal.

On seeing the wholesome nature of their friendship on display, Corpse Husband x Sykkuno ended up winning over the internet yet again, with several fans reacting online.

Sykkuno's friendship with Corpse Husband wins over the internet

Advertisement

Sykkuno and Corpse Husband are two of the most popular YouTubers at the moment. They have enjoyed a stellar year, having amassed millions of followers courtesy of their extremely entertaining Among Us streams.

The duo often streams alongside the likes of Valkyrae, Jacksepticeye, Pokimane, and Disguised Toast. It is their wholesome dynamic with one another that often ends up stealing the limelight.

Despite having starkly different personalities, Corpse Husband and Sykkuno get along like a house on fire. This is why their friendship is extremely revered by thousands of fans, who religiously 'stan' the duo for its wholesomeness.

And recently, Sykkuno won over fans more when he innocently replied to Jacksepticeye's idea of Corpse Husband doing a face reveal for $17 million:

"Oh, if only I had $17 million dollars; if only I had $17 million, I would donate it and then donate to not have him reveal his face. I wouldn't want you to do anything you don't want to Corpse!"

In light of his thoughtful comment, Sykkuno soon had fans gushing over his friendship with Corpse Husband:

Advertisement

Sykkuno is always so considerate of Corpse. Love it — Perle (@SimpPerle) December 13, 2020

@Corpse_Husband THATS THE LENGTH THIS MAN WOULD GO FOR YA — 𝑘𝑎𝑡 𝑣 🌱 (@kathesimp) December 13, 2020

The sykkuno circled around corpse as he said that tho, he's so cute istg- — Ren (@greywitchrb) December 13, 2020

Advertisement

And then Corpse said THANK YOU, SYKKUNO im just..... — Brain (@BrainielyAninag) December 14, 2020

He’s so considerate of how Corpse would feel, while at the same time wanting to donate to the charity, istg, Sykkuno is such a good person🥺💕. — ✨Hailey Sanders✨ (@haileyhoosworld) December 14, 2020

I love their friendship ❤️ — Dena (@Horselover4664) December 14, 2020

Advertisement

Image via Corpse Husband Clips/ YouTube

With numerous such examples of their wholesome camaraderie on display, it is safe to say that whenever Corpse Husband and Sykkuno are on stream together, there is seldom a dull moment.