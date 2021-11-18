"There are some downsides": Sykkuno tells Fuslie and Valkyrae about his experience in LA while queuing for Fall Guys

Thomas "Sykkuno" has mixed feelings about his stay in Los Angeles, California, as he explained to Leslie "Fuslie" Fu, Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter and Miyoung "Kkatamina" Kim during a recent stream.

Thomas used to live in the aforementioned city, which is currently a gigantic hub for content creators and other internet personalities. He recounted some of the not-so-nice incidents he experienced during his time there.

Sykkuno recounts his experience of being incessantly honked at on the streets of Los Angeles

Sykkuno played several rounds of Fall Guys with fellow streamers Valkyrae, Kkatamina, and Fuslie, when the four began to talk about Sykkuno's dislike for Los Angeles, the city in which he used to live in earlier.

He defended himself, saying,

"Okay, I don't hate it but there are some downsides you know. Such as the internet (and) it's a little dirty outside - actually, it's really dirty outside, especially in the city. Um, it's loud, all the drivers are crazy and angry - they'll honk at you for nothing."

He then brought up a specific incident which occurred to him during his time in the city:

"I was crossing the street with the crosslight on and they just honked at me because I wasn't walking fast enough and I was like 'Man it's still a red light for you, why are you even honking at me? It's still a red light, it's not like you're going to go anyway.'"

The anecdote made the rest of them laugh, considering how bizarre the situation was.

The discussion was brought on when Sykkuno jokingly told the three to get better Internet, saying:

"Just get the good internet. Guys, it's not like LA has bad internet, with how much you guys have to pay in rent and stuff? There's no way."

After that statement, Valkyrae jokingly accused Sykkuno of hating Los Angeles, which led to him explaining his grievances with the city.

Following his story about the honking driver, Thomas revealed to the group that the driver ended up running the red light which didn't surprise him because "it was LA."

Sykkuno previously used to live in Los Angeles, but announced that he moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, at the beginning of 2021.

Sykkuno @Sykkuno moving to las vegas! ill be back on streams soon!! moving to las vegas! ill be back on streams soon!!

Currently, Los Angeles, California is the most prominent hub for Twitch streamers. However, Austin, Texas is almost bustling enough to rival the city with the growth of OTK Network and associated acts.

