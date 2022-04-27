Sykkuno trolls and outplays Sliker in epic content creator poker game

Thomas "Sykkuno" showed he has the skills to be successful in Poker, proving his talent in a recent content creators Poker game on Twitch. Hosted on BotezLive, he was among many of the most popular streamers who took part in the games. In the now-viral clip, Thomas completely outplayed and trolled Sliker, who was convinced victory was on the way.

Unfortunately, it was not on the cards for Sliker, who was completely dominated by the Offline TV content creator.

Sykkuno drops incredible card shark abilities during a content creators Poker game

During one of the hands of Poker, there was talk about a flush being present somewhere on the table. Sykkuno said that someone at the table had a Flush, and Sliker made a face to suggest it could possibly be him and that he was going to try and bluff.

A flush in Poker is when a player has 5 cards that are all in the same suit. If they have five cards in rank order, it’s instead referred to as a “straight flush.” A flush is a particularly strong hand in the game of Poker.

Sliker's cards in the stream's UI showed a King of Diamonds and a 4 of Diamonds, so this did not seem likely. Ovilee would fold, realizing that it’s not her that has the flush.

The next card was played, and it was a 6 of Diamonds, and there was already a 6 of Clubs in play. The streamer continued to play innocent:

“2 sixes? He, he doesn’t have it, right? Whatever he has, I’m all in on it.”

Sykkuno went all-in, and Sliker matched, going all-in as well. Flipping his cards over and revealing the two Diamonds, Sliker was excited and convinced he was going to win. When the cards flipped over, Thomas covered a laugh and said:

“I did say someone has a flush. I did say someone has it, I just forgot to mention it was me.”

Sliker had stood up to reveal his cards and, after Sykkuno spoke, slumped back into his chair in defeat. It was the end of the night for Sliker, unfortunately.

Poker players don’t realize Sykkuno has a Master's in Statistics

The streamer expertly outplayed Sliker in this Poker game, and many people don’t really think Sliker had a chance at all. After all, Sykkuno has a Master's in Mathematics (Statistics) and is an expert troll. He likely knew he was going to win for that entire hand.

The YouTube commenter stated that the streamer is just too good at Poker and pretty much everything he does. They were incredibly impressed with how he handled this tense situation.

According to many, the other players, for the most part, had no chance at defeating the streamer. His knowledge of statistics and odds gave him a great advantage against anyone except perhaps seasoned Poker players.

It was truly a massive Gigachad moment, according to one commenter, with others saying this was truly peak Sykkuno.

Though the streamer did not go on to win the entire event, he still showed in this one clip that he is more than capable of dominating whatever game he sees fit, as he did in this game of Poker.

