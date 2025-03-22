Synthesis system in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land explained

Knowing about the Synthesis system in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land is important if you want to get the most out of this renewed system. This system is all about creating elements out of mana, however, you must keep track of different statuses to get the perfect result.

This article guides users on the basics of the Synthesis system in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land.

This piece will go through the following points:

Unlocking the system

Unlocking recipes

Ranks

Alchemy Cores

Boosting Resonance

How to synthesize

Skills to purchase

Simple Synthesis

How to unlock the Synthesis system in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land

An altar in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Koei Tecmo)

You must unlock the Synthesis system in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land first before you can use it. It will be accessible once Yumia visits her Atelier in the "Survey Prep Work" quest. You'll need to interact with the Altar to learn how to use the system. You can only synthesize items when near a Simple Altar.

How to unlock recipes

Using recipes to synthesize (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Koei Tecmo)

Recipes are important in the Synthesis system in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land as you'll need them to both learn and level up new synthesis items; each of these has different prerequisites. First, you'll need to unlock a particular recipe, which will automatically happen once you progress through the game.

A few special quests or Pioneering Efforts will reward you with recipes more often. Oftentimes to create one item, you must have previously unlocked recipes for all of its core ingredients.

After unlocking the recipe and noting all its core ingredients, you can invest the required amount of particular particles to unlock the recipe. This will also be done at the recipe recall station. When you add further particles, you will level up the recipe, unlocking different effects such as more quantities, more slots, additional effects, quality boost, or enhancing the base resonance count. The number of levels will be capped at some point; oftentimes it will be till level 10.

Ranks

The rank of an item affects its quality. It ranges from E to S, signifying the worst and ascending to the best. Higher-ranked items will have special effects when used and host more resonance. The objective of using the Synthesis system in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land is to create a higher-ranked item.

What are alchemy cores?

Alchemy cores determine the quality of your item and its special effects, and may also allow post-synthesis enhancements. You'll start the game with one core and unlock more by completing particular objectives. These unlocked cores will then be available for all recipes.

There are three types of cores, each has a different effect on your item.

Quality Core: Affects the item's final quality.

Affects the item's final quality. Effects Alchemy Core: Adds special effects to the item.

Adds special effects to the item. Trait Alchemy Core: Unlock more Trait slots (only for equipment)

Using each core will require you to put a core item inside it. Each item will have a particular ability.

Boost your Resonance

After selecting a core and its ingredient, you'll need to fill some spherical orbs inside a circle with particular ingredients. There will be yellow twinkling stars near the core; these are floating mana. Each ingredient will have its circular area of capture. Your goal here is to try to capture all the floating stars with the ingredients circle. This will boost your resonance level.

Some slots have special material requirements. This means using any material with the said element will provide further resonance.

If you've unlocked extra slots when leveling up a recipe, you'll unlock additional circles and floating mana, allowing you to repeat the process and boost your resonance further.

Mana sometimes also has special forms:

Eternal Mana: Can collect more than once

Can collect more than once Condensed Mana: receive 10 mana at once

How to synthesize an item

The result of a synthesizing process (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Koei Tecmo)

Here's how to create an item using the Synthesis system in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land:

Head over to an altar

Select a recipe

Select the skill

Max out your resonance by putting ingredients in all the slots of the available cores.

Best skills to purchase first

There are certain skills you can upgrade from the skill tree to make the process more efficient. First of all, unlock the Particle Gathering skill from the Synthesis skill tree as it can increase the kind and amount of particles you gather.

In the exploration skill tree, you can unlock the Gathering skill to increase the rank of gatherable ingredients.

Simple Synthesis

Simple Synthesis in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Koei Tecmo)

Simple Synthesis is a mechanic that will be available to you when the Synthesis system in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land unlocks. The former is a more reserved, smaller-scale crafting menu that won't be limited to Altars. Instead, you'll be able to use it anywhere.

Yumia can use basic materials found on the map to synthesize materials. The simple synthesis menu can be accessed through the shortcuts radial window. You can create as many items as your bag allows.

That concludes our foray into the Synthesis system in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land.

