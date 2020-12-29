SypherPK reveals new "rarest weapon" in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

SypherPK recently detailed an unexpected new rarest weapon in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.

Despite what many might've believed before, the grey charge shotgun seems to be the most rare weapon in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 as the game currently is. It looks backward because the gun is already debated within the community when it comes to its effectiveness. For people who have mastered the weapon and have great accuracy, the charge shotgun can be devastating. For many others, it feels clunky and slow.

What's even odder is the grey rarity of the weapon. It's probably surprising to hear that the most rare weapon in Fortnite right now is a grey charge shotgun. But its rarity and effectiveness don't necessarily mean the same thing.

The charge shotgun was found after defeating an NPC (Image via SypherPK)

The grey charge shotgun is the most rare because it got removed from basic floor loot and chests after a patch from Epic Games. The only way to get it in Fortnite is to kill some of the NPCs across the map, which gives a chance to drop the grey charge shotgun. Even then, it's only chance.

SypherPK killed the Splode NPC to get his grey charge shotgun.

Fortnite exotic weapons and other a leaked weapon revealed by SypherPK

Advertisement

SypherPK very recently revealed more than just the rarest weapon in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. A Twitter user, Ximton, posted a quick clip of a leaked launcher and an unreleased neon light skin. SypherPK took the chance to post a video about it and break down what precisely the weapon might do.

Though it's possible that the leaked launcher was scrapped, the weapon was a fully functioning launcher that appeared to shoot electric explosives. SypherPK theorized about how elements will all work together.

Fire already tears through wood and can force players out of their build. SypherPK went on to talk about ice may be breaking down and freezing brick. Then, electricity or lightning could be the counter element to metal and force players out of that material.

On top of revealing the leaked Fortnite launcher, SypherPK has also found ways to break records with exotic weapons in Fortnite. He found a way to win a game with eight exotics on his team, which had not been done before. If the grey charge shotgun is added back to Fortnite, Exotics may be the most rare.