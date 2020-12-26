How to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5: Known XP glitches, quests, and more

Players have always faced challenges when it comes to leveling up in Fortnite. The amount of XP required to level up in Fortnite has caused many players to grind their brains out.

However, players can now obtain XP fairly easily in Fortnite.

How to obtain XP in Fortnite

Weekly Quests

Fortnite has a couple of challenges that release weekly. Completing these challenges grants a lot of XP, allowing players to level up faster. Other than these weekly challenges, there are a few daily challenges, which are on a rotatory basis. These challenges also have a good amount of XP as rewards.

There are a few legendary quests as well, which usually have different tiers. Completing each tier grants players a good deal of XP.

Secret rare quests

Fortnite has NPCs that have their own quests to offer. With 47 quests available for players to complete during the season, these quests also grant players a good deal of XP.

Glitches

Apart from these quests, there were a few XP glitches spotted in the game. One particular glitch had players land at a particular site and walk around. Every time players did this, they got around 8k XP, and players could repeat this step numerous times, potentially netting over 200k XP in an hour.

Another glitch granted players XP in creative mode. All players had to do was to stay AFK for around 75 minutes. This could be done over and over to gain XP.

Another glitch was spotted in the Pickaxe Frenzy LTM, which granted players 75,000 XP, but this glitch could only be used once, since it was tied to a quest that players had to complete.

It's been a while since these glitches have been discovered, so there's a chance that these glitches may have been patched out. However, if these aren't patched out, players can still use it to gain a lot of XP and level up really fast in Fortnite.