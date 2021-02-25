SypherPK seems to be a fan of meta changes in Fortnite 

Ali 'SypherPK' Hassan recently commented on the Fortnite 15.40.1 update that vaulted the Flint-Knock pistol and brought back another pistol, the Hand Cannon.

Every major update in the 100-man battle royale introduces changes in meta, leaving players usually with over 3-4 weeks before some are vaulted and more are added as replacements.

Fortnite just recently got the 15.40 update, which added the popular Flint-Knock pistol to the game. While the players were still getting hold of the changes, the devs removed the weapon even before it could create a ripple in the community via the secret 15.40.1 update. This update vaulted the aforementioned and introduced the Hand Cannon.

Consistent Fortnite streamer, SypherPK has seen everything since the battle royale's inception, but even he was surprised by the sudden change in meta and shared his two cents via a recent video.

“There’s potential in spicing things up, without making it game breaking because things like the Deagle and the Flint-Knock are not game-breaking right? And I hope that’s what they’re doing. I feel like that would shake things up,” said the streamer.

SypherPK doesn't mind the frequent changes in meta in Fortnite

The FlintKnock pistol deals substantial damage at close range. The Hand Cannon, on the other hand, deals greater damage than the former and is also capable of breaking wooden structures.

Even though neither pistols make a significant dent on the meta, SypherPK seems to be a huge fan of the Hand Cannon.

Bruh Fortnite vaulted the Flintknock for the hand cannon? I mean the Hand Cannon is a cool weapon too but we barely got to play for 1 week with the Flintknock and its vaulted again...😢 pic.twitter.com/vsoNIwekRU — tudoe123 (@tudoe123) February 23, 2021

I do like the Hand Cannon, but no where NEAR as much as the flint knock. It's stay was so brief. I'm not sure why it got vaulted already. It wasn't even in competitive, right?! Major bummer. — Tabor Hill (@TaborTimeYT) February 23, 2021

He suggests that the explosive ability of the pistol coupled with the lever-action shotgun make a formidable pair in Fortnite.

SypherPK is one of the most popular names in the Fortnite community. It won't be surprising to see players trying out the aforementioned weapon combo and try to dominate the Fortnite island.

However, it also won't be surprising to see the Hand Cannon be replaced with another weapon sooner rather than later.