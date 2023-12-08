T1 set to face European giants in Red Bull’s League of Legends tournament: Schedule, where-to-watch, and more explored

In Berlin, Germany, the Red Bull League of Its Own tournament will see T1, the renowned League of Legends Worlds 2023 champions, combat some of the best teams from the EMEA region. This thrilling offline event will feature a clash between the brilliant LCK team and the elite European squads, with some interesting rules included. All in all, T1 is ready to display its expertise and tactics on the global platform once more.

The Red Bull League of Its Own 2023 tournament, along with T1's matches and where to catch the matches live, will all be covered in this piece.

League of Legends Red Bull League of Its Own 2023: Teams participating

Legendary teams from Europe are gathered for the Red Bull League of Its Own, an invitational for League of Legends organized by Red Bull Gaming. Seven organizations are set to participate in the competition, which includes:

T1 (South Korea)

BIG (Europe)

Eintracht Spandau (Europe)

NNO Old (Europe)

Karmine Corp (Europe)

Team Heretics (Europe)

G2 Esports (Europe)

Two of the local German teams, BIG and Eintracht Spandau, will clash as they strive for the opportunity to challenge T1. To intensify the experience, the popular German League of Legends streamers' team, NNO Old, will be participating as well. The roster presents a formidable challenge with the inclusion of Team Heretics, Karmine Corp, and G2 Esports, all representing EMEA Championship (LEC) teams.

League of Legends Red Bull League of Its Own 2023: Schedule and format

Red Bull League of Its Own 2023 schedule (Image via Red Bull Gaming)

Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok and his T1 roster are set to face Europe’s top teams at the Red Bull League of Its Own, a unique League of Legends event, in Berlin on December 9, 2023.

Schedule

Here is the complete schedule and matchups for the tournament:

Match Teams Date and time 1 BIG vs. Eintracht Spandau 1 pm CET/4 am PST/5:30 pm IST/ 9 pm KST (December 9, 2023) 2 T1 vs. the winner of match 1 2:15 pm CET/5:15 am PST/6:45 pm IST/10:15 pm KST (December 9, 2023) 3 T1 vs. NNO Old 3:30 pm CET/6:30 am PST/8 pm IST/11:30 pm KST (December 9, 2023) 4 NNO Old vs. Karmine Corp 4:45 pm CET/7:45 am PST/9:15 pm IST/12:45 am KST (December 9, 2023/December 10 in KST) 5 T1 vs. Karmine Corp 6 pm CET/9 am PST/10:30 pm IST/2 am KST (December 9, 2023/December 10 in KST) 6 T1 vs. Team Heretics 7:15 pm CET/10:15 am PST/11:45 pm IST/3:15 am KST (December 9, 2023/December 10 in KST) 7 T1 vs. G2 Esports 9 pm CET/12 pm PST/1:30 am am IST/5 am KST (December 9, 2023/December 10 in IST and KST)

Format

T1 will be under added pressure with a few sets of rules (Image via Red Bull Gaming)

Interestingly, T1's champion pool will be a source of added pressure during their upcoming matches against Karmine Corp, NNO Old, BIG, Team Heretics, and Eintracht Spandau.

T1 has to use different champions in each game.

T1 is now allowed to use champions that have previously been used against them.

Bans do not affect this rule.

Teams facing T1 have access to the entire champion pool.

That said, for the final face-off between T1 and G2, viewers will have the rare opportunity to witness the game with no restrictions, as all rules are lifted for this highly anticipated clash.

How to watch Red Bull League of Its Own 2023

At the Velodrome in Berlin, Germany, the Red Bull League of Its Own event will kick off on December 9, 2023. For those who want to catch all the excitement, the following websites are where you can find the livestream:

The competition will be led by panel host Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere, accompanied by stage hosts Adam Savage and Daniel Drakos. Co-streaming live from the Velodrome, Founder of Karmine Corp, Kamel "Kameto" Kebir, and Marc Robert "Caedrel" Lamont bring their expertise to the table.

