League of Legends Red Bull League of Its Own: Participating teams, schedule, and more 

The League of Legends Red Bull League of Its Own will be an event featuring some of the best teams from Europe along with LCK's world-famous roster, T1. Organized by Red Bull Gaming, the event looks set to conduct an exhilarating fixture of games with some dream matchups coming to life. Red Bull has partnered up with AGON by AOC as the official monitor partner ahead of League of Its Own.

The collaboration also includes KIA and AMD, the latter of which will serve as the official technology provider of the event. Meanwhile, KIA will showcase its brand-new EV9 SUV model and provide an immersive experience at the venue.

List of participating teams at League of Legends Red Bull League of Its Own

Expand Tweet

The following teams will be a part of this exciting League of Legends event:

T1 Berlin International Gaming (BIG) Eintracht Spandau NNO Old (No Need Orga) Karmine Corp Team Heretics G2 Esports

The prominent organizations gracing this event include T1, G2 Esports, Team Heretics, and Karmine Corp. The first three compete at the tier-one level of their respective region, while the latter arrives following a title victory at EMEA Masters Summer 2023.

Other popular teams at this event come from the European Regional League in Germany. These include BIG, Eintracht Spandau, and the iconic streamer team, No Need Orga. Since the event will be held in Germany, the aforementioned teams are expected to receive a big reception.

League of Legends Red Bull League of Its Own schedule

Expand Tweet

All matchups will take place on December 9, 2023.:

Eintracht Spandau vs BIG

T1 vs Winner of Eintracht Spandau vs BIG

T1 vs Karmine Corp

T1 vs Team Heretics

T1 vs G2 Esports

T1 vs NNO Old

Some of the most notable matches feature T1's clash against G2 Esports and Karmine Corp. The match against G2 Esports will be conducted once both teams complete their runs at Worlds 2023. Fans of Karmine Corp, on the other hand, have frequently hyped up their mid laner Lucas "Saken" Fayard to be on par with, if not surpass, T1's legendary mid laner Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok. Such claims will serve as fascinating backdrops for the already thrilling matchup.

The bastions of the German League of Legends scene, NNO Old, will also have the opportunity to showcase their talents versus T1. Eintracht Spandau and BIG will add another chapter to their ever-growing rivalry while also having the chance to play against T1.

League of Legends Red Bull League of Its Own livestream, tickets, and venue details

Expand Tweet

All games will be held inside the Berlin Velodrom, which has a maximum seating capacity of 12,000. The doors of the venue will be officially opened at 11 am CEST / 2 am PDT / 2:30 pm IST.

Fans seeking a first-hand experience of the event can purchase the tickets at the venue. The audience can reach the event through a variety of services, such as trams and buses, with the closest stop being Landsberger Allee.

Meanwhile, League of Legends fans worldwide can access the official Red Bull livestream, which will be broadcast live on their official YouTube and Twitch channels:

Red Bull Twitch Channel: Watch here

Watch here Red Bull YouTube Channel: Watch here

The event is bound to present dream matchups. Furthermore, various activities will be conducted to keep the audience thoroughly engaged for the entire day.