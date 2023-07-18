How will the new League of Legends NLC work? Everything to know about NLC's local competitive play

The League of Legends NLC circuit has been a long-standing presence in the European Regional League scene. The region is renowned for generating talented players and surprising many with underdog runs. However, the area has deteriorated in skill and viewership over the past year and has struggled to be impactful in the EMEA Master events.

The NLC has announced a complete overhaul of its lower-division circuit to foster and promote up-and-coming talent to revitalize the scene. These changes could be the key to reviving the NLC.

The updated League of Legends NLC system

The brand new League of Legends NLC circuit structure (Image via NLC)

The League of Legends NLC system will receive a significant overhaul concerning the lower divisions after the conclusion of the NLC 2023 Summer Split.

Instead of a tier three and tier four division, the National Leagues of each country in the NLC circuit will be created. The six countries and their local competitive partners that Riot Games will actively work with include:

Sweden - Svenska Online Ligaen

Finland - Finnhouse

UK/Ireland - UKEL

Denmark - Leagues.gg

Norway - GoodGame.no

How does the updated League of Legends NLC work?

The updated NLC calendar (Image via NLC)

Alex "Synygy" Winton, the founder of UKEL, gave a statement regarding the main goal the new NLC system plans to achieve:

“Our primary goal is to build a safe and welcoming community space for everyone [in the UK & Ireland] that shares in, and grows, their passion for competitive League of Legends”

Furthermore, Will Atwood, Competitive Experience Manager at Riot Games, stated:

“Our aim is to give players towards the bottoms of the pyramids additional flexibility with timings for games, so that players can organise, play and compete on a schedule that works better for them

These two statements show that the revamped NLC circuit aims to give rising talent from the grassroots level a platform to showcase their skills. The National Leagues set up in the six countries will directly pave the way to the NLC Division 2, the gateway to the NLC Division 1.

The NLC Division 1 is the path to the prestigious EMEA Masters event featuring all major European Regional Leagues.

The top two teams from each National League will be qualifying for the NLC Regional Promotion Series, where they will play against the bottom two teams from the NLC Division 2. The top two teams in this tournament will qualify for the latter event.

The future of League of Legends NLC

With these changes, the future of the NLC looks exceptionally bright. The NLC has been an ERL that has not had the best performances recently due to the withdrawal of many top organizations and popular players leaving for better regions.

The restructuring of the NLC circuit should give younger talent the drive and motivation to start their career as pro League of Legends players. The NLC has a great chance of reclaiming its former glory with this fresh start.

How to register, dates, and more

The National League system of the brand new NLC (Image via NLC)

Residents of Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the UK, and Ireland can find the sign-up dates, the link to sign up, and the starting date of each NLC National League split down below:

Country Sign up date Sign up link First split date Sweden July 8, 2023 https://discord.gg/svenskaonlineligan August 20, 2023 Norway July 12, 2023 https://www.goodgameligaen.no/lol/pamelding August 20, 2023 UK/Ireland July 31, 2023 https://discord.gg/theukel September 18, 2023 Denmark July 19, 2023 https://discord.gg/tZte4cF August 31, 2023 Finland July 19, 2023 https://discord.gg/KE22CYdRU8 August 31, 2023