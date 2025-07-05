T1 vs Bilibili Gaming in League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The Upper Bracket of the League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage will see T1 vs Bilibili Gaming (BLG) on July 5, 2025. The winner will advance to the Upper Bracket Final to face LCK's Gen.G Esports. On the other hand, the losing team will play an elimination series against FlyQuest in the Lower Bracket Round 2.

This article highlights T1 and BLG's recent performances ahead of their League of Legends MSI Bracket Stage showdown on July 5, 2025.

T1 vs Bilibili Gaming in League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage: Who will face Gen.G in the Upper Bracket Final?

T1 started the LoL MSI 2025 campaign with a stellar battle against Taiwan's CTBC Flying Oyster (CFO). With scrappy team fights and individual brilliance, both teams played admirably. However, T1 showed great resilience and strong drafting capabilities to win the series 3-1.

T1's most consistent performers in recent times have been its Toplaner Doran and Jungler Oner. Doran was named the Player of the Match in the CFO series after a carry-performance using Aatrox, Rumble, and Jayce. Notably, watching his battle against BLG's Bin is expected to be a treat for the fans.

Meanwhile, BLG is on a tear right now, as the team won three consecutive series in this year's MSI. Starting from the Play-In Stage, it obliterated GAM Esports and G2 Esports with 3-0 scorelines.

Following that, BLG secured an easy 3-1 victory against LEC first-seed KOI. All five players have a versatile champion pool in the current LoL meta and are performing exceptionally well in the Fearless Draft format.

The winner between T1 and BLG will face Gen.G in the Upper Bracket Final. Whoever wins that matchup will secure the MSI 2025 Grand Final spot.

Prediction: T1 3 - 1 BLG

T1 vs Bilibili Gaming: Head-to-head

These two teams played seven times against each other. T1 triumphed in four occurrences, while BLG won three times.

Previous results

T1 won its previous series 3-2 against CTBC Flying Oyster in the MSI 2025 Bracket Stage.

BLG's last match was against KOI in the same stage, where it won the series 3-1.

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.13 notes (MSI 2025 patch)

Rosters

T1

Top : Doran

: Doran Jungle : Oner

: Oner Mid : Faker (MSI Winner 2016, 2017)

: Faker (MSI Winner 2016, 2017) ADC : Gumayusi

: Gumayusi Support: Keria

Bilibili Gaming

Top : Bin (MSI Winner 2022)

: Bin (MSI Winner 2022) Jungle : Beichuan

: Beichuan Mid : knight (MSI Winner 2023)

: knight (MSI Winner 2023) ADC : Elk

: Elk Support: ON

How to watch T1 vs Bilibili Gaming in League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage

Here are the scheduled starting times of the T1 vs Bilibili Gaming series:

PT : July 5, 2025, at 5 pm

: July 5, 2025, at 5 pm CET : July 5, 2025, at 2 am

: July 5, 2025, at 2 am IST : July 6, 2025, at 5:30 am

: July 6, 2025, at 5:30 am Beijing CST : July 6, 2025, at 8 am

: July 6, 2025, at 8 am KST: July 6, 2025, at 9 am

Notably, this match's starting time also depends on when the previous series of the day concludes. If the KOI vs CFO matchup, beginning at 12 pm PT, ends quickly, then the T1-BLG series will start one or two hours earlier than the scheduled time.

To watch the MSI 2025 match live, visit the following websites:

