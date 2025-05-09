T1 vs Dplus KIA in League of Legends LCK 2025 Regular Season: Prediction, livestream details, and more

With the second round of the League of Legends LCK 2025 Regular Season underway, T1 will face Dplus KIA in a best-of-three series. After a shaky start to the split, the Worlds 2024 champions have secured consecutive victories recently. Meanwhile, Dplus is on a five-game losing streak after commencing the season on a positive note.

Here's an overview of both teams' recent performances and statistics ahead of the LCK 2025 Regular Season battle.

T1 vs Dplus KIA in League of Legends LCK 2025 Regular Season: Can T1 keep its winning streak?

After putting Gumayusi on the starting roster, T1 has defeated three teams including DN Freecs, KT Rolster, and DRX. Furthermore, the individual player performances and macro gameplay have looked spectacular. However, Oner, the Jungler for the team has been the best so far.

In the earlier clash against DRX, the legendary Midlaner Faker got a Pentakill and dominated the laning phase and team fights. Notably, the biggest make-or-break aspect against Dplus should lie in the Toplane, as Doran must bring out his A-game against the opponent Toplaner Siwoo.

On the other hand, Dplus KIA's recent performance in the LCK has been pretty dire. It suffered underwhelming losses against teams such as Nongshim and KT Rolster. Now, the team must win most of the upcoming ties to secure the Road to MSI event.

Dplus' Botlane duo of Aiming and BeryL can be quite extraordinary. With early game 2v2 priority and proper team fight decisions, they have the capability to carry the game dominantly.

However, winning against T1's Gumayusi-Keria is expected to be super hard, given that they are a top-notch Botlane duo and one of the best in the Lol esports history.

Prediction: T1 2 - 0 Dplus KIA

T1 vs Dplus: Head-to-head

The two LCK juggernauts played 15 times against each other. T1 prevailed 11 times, while Dplus came out on top four times.

Previous results

T1 won its previous series 2-0, which was against DRX in the LCK 2025 Regular Season.

Meanwhile, Dplus lost its earlier series 0-2 against KT Rolster in the same stage.

Rosters

T1

Top : Doran

: Doran Jungle : Oner

: Oner Mid : Faker

: Faker ADC : Gumayusi

: Gumayusi Support: Keria

Dplus KIA

Top : Siwoo

: Siwoo Jungle : Lucid

: Lucid Mid : ShowMaker

: ShowMaker ADC : Aiming

: Aiming Support: BeryL

How to watch T1 vs Dplus KIA in the LCK 2025 Regular Season

Here are the starting times of the T1 vs Dplus KIA series:

PT : May 9, 2025, at 9 pm

: May 9, 2025, at 9 pm CET : May 10, 2025, at 8 am

: May 10, 2025, at 8 am IST : May 10, 2025, at 11:30 am

: May 10, 2025, at 11:30 am Beijing CST : May 10, 2025, at 2 pm

: May 10, 2025, at 2 pm KST: May 10, 2025, at 3 pm

To watch the LCK 2025 match live, visit the following websites:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

