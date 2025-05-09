  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • T1 vs Dplus KIA in League of Legends LCK 2025 Regular Season: Prediction, livestream details, and more

T1 vs Dplus KIA in League of Legends LCK 2025 Regular Season: Prediction, livestream details, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified May 09, 2025 22:21 GMT
The battle between Doran and Siwoo is expected to be interesting (Image via LCK)
The battle between Doran and Siwoo is expected to be interesting (Image via LCK)

With the second round of the League of Legends LCK 2025 Regular Season underway, T1 will face Dplus KIA in a best-of-three series. After a shaky start to the split, the Worlds 2024 champions have secured consecutive victories recently. Meanwhile, Dplus is on a five-game losing streak after commencing the season on a positive note.

Ad

Here's an overview of both teams' recent performances and statistics ahead of the LCK 2025 Regular Season battle.

T1 vs Dplus KIA in League of Legends LCK 2025 Regular Season: Can T1 keep its winning streak?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

After putting Gumayusi on the starting roster, T1 has defeated three teams including DN Freecs, KT Rolster, and DRX. Furthermore, the individual player performances and macro gameplay have looked spectacular. However, Oner, the Jungler for the team has been the best so far.

In the earlier clash against DRX, the legendary Midlaner Faker got a Pentakill and dominated the laning phase and team fights. Notably, the biggest make-or-break aspect against Dplus should lie in the Toplane, as Doran must bring out his A-game against the opponent Toplaner Siwoo.

Ad
Ad

On the other hand, Dplus KIA's recent performance in the LCK has been pretty dire. It suffered underwhelming losses against teams such as Nongshim and KT Rolster. Now, the team must win most of the upcoming ties to secure the Road to MSI event.

Dplus' Botlane duo of Aiming and BeryL can be quite extraordinary. With early game 2v2 priority and proper team fight decisions, they have the capability to carry the game dominantly.

Ad

However, winning against T1's Gumayusi-Keria is expected to be super hard, given that they are a top-notch Botlane duo and one of the best in the Lol esports history.

Prediction: T1 2 - 0 Dplus KIA

T1 vs Dplus: Head-to-head

The two LCK juggernauts played 15 times against each other. T1 prevailed 11 times, while Dplus came out on top four times.

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.10 preview

Previous results

T1 won its previous series 2-0, which was against DRX in the LCK 2025 Regular Season.

Ad

Meanwhile, Dplus lost its earlier series 0-2 against KT Rolster in the same stage.

Rosters

T1

  • Top: Doran
  • Jungle: Oner
  • Mid: Faker
  • ADC: Gumayusi
  • Support: Keria

Dplus KIA

  • Top: Siwoo
  • Jungle: Lucid
  • Mid: ShowMaker
  • ADC: Aiming
  • Support: BeryL

How to watch T1 vs Dplus KIA in the LCK 2025 Regular Season

Ad

Here are the starting times of the T1 vs Dplus KIA series:

  • PT: May 9, 2025, at 9 pm
  • CET: May 10, 2025, at 8 am
  • IST: May 10, 2025, at 11:30 am
  • Beijing CST: May 10, 2025, at 2 pm
  • KST: May 10, 2025, at 3 pm

To watch the LCK 2025 match live, visit the following websites:

Check out more League of Legends news updates below:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications