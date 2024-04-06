T1 vs Dplus KIA League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Playoffs: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Playoff Stage is set to feature T1 vs Dplus KIA in Round 2. Notably, the series will be played in a best-of-five format, and the loser will be eliminated from the tournament. Meanwhile, the winner will proceed to the lower bracket of Round 3 to face Hanwha Life Esports. The winner of that tie will reach the Grand Final to play against Gen.G.

Fans are quite excited, as the stakes are high for the T1 vs Dplus KIA matchup in the LCK. Thus, this article will thoroughly explore both teams' recent results and statistics.

T1 vs Dplus KIA League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Playoffs

Prediction

LCK lower bracket features T1 vs Dplus KIA (Image via LCK)

T1, following a spectacular Regular Season in the LCK Spring 2024, struggled a lot in its opening Playoff Stage match. The team clashed against Hanwha Life Esports and got wiped out in a 0-3 defeat. T1 lost most team fights, with individual performances also leaving a lot to be desired.

Following the match, T1's Faker said in an interview that the main reason behind the team's recent struggles is greatly influenced by DDoS attacks happening in the LoL esports scene in South Korea. The players couldn't practice properly with their solo queue accounts for the past two weeks.

Therefore, it should be interesting to see if T1 can bounce back from the recent incidents and show its true prowess in the Summoner's Rift. With a win against Dplus, the team will get a chance for revenge against Hanwha Life Esports in the next round.

Meanwhile, Dplus KIA had a relatively poor Regular Season in the LCK. The team finished in fifth and barely won its first Playoff Stage clash against KT Rolster. However, they showed a great display against the best LCK team in recent times, Gen.G, in the next round.

Dplus KIA's ShowMaker and Aiming delivered exceptional performances, and the team almost defeated Gen.G. In the end, the scoreline was 3-2 in favor of Gen.G. However, Dplus showed that if its star players perform at their best, the team can take out even the best opposition.

The T1 vs Dplus KIA matchup in the LCK Spring 2024 Playoff Stage will be pretty interesting, as fans can get some key answers. Can T1 bounce back from its recent hurdles or will Dplus continue its brilliant form?

As for the prediction, T1 is expected to win the clash 3-1.

Head-to-head

T1 played seven times against Dplus KIA in total. The former won six of them, while the latter only prevailed once.

Previous results

T1's previous match was against Hanwha Life Esports in the LCK Spring 2024 Playoffs, where the team lost the series 0-3.

On the other hand, Dplus KIA also lost its previous match 2-3 against Gen.G in the same stage.

LCK Spring 2024 Split rosters

Top : Zeus

: Zeus Jungle : Oner

: Oner Mid : Faker

: Faker ADC : Gumayusi

: Gumayusi Support: Keria

Dplus KIA

Top : Kingen

: Kingen Jungle : Lucid

: Lucid Mid : ShowMaker

: ShowMaker ADC : Aiming

: Aiming Support: Kellin

Livestream details

The T1 vs Dplus KIA matchup in the LCK Spring 2024 Playoff Stage lower bracket will start at the following times:

PT : April 6, 11 pm

: April 6, 11 pm CET : April 7, 8 am

: April 7, 8 am IST : April 7, 11:30 am

: April 7, 11:30 am KST: April 7, 3 pm

Notably, viewers can watch the series live by visiting the websites listed below.

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

Several well-known Twitch streamers will host LCK watch parties on their channels.

