T1 vs EDG League of Legends Worlds 2021 Phase 2: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The third match on the second day of Group Stage Phase 2 at League of Legends Worlds 2021 is set to be between T1 and Edward Gaming (EDG).

EDG is by far one of the best teams at Worlds 2021 and they are one of the teams who are expected to win it all the way. T1 on the other hand is a team that is filled with legacy and is trying to win one more Worlds trophy with Faker at the helm.

The first match between the two teams was a one sided affair where EDG ended up destroying T1. Therefore, the second face-off between the two teams will be an interesting affair as they try to make it out of the group stage.

T1 vs EDG at League of Legends Worlds 2021 Phase 2: All you need to know

Predictions

T1 has been quite consistent as a team in the first half of the group stages at League of Legends Worlds 2021. The team is now better at closing games and much better at keeping control once they are in the lead. The problem with this team is its massively one-dimensional play.

EDG, on the other hand, is much more equipped to handle any form of situation; there is always a solution to any sort of challenge and ideally never loses lanes. This makes EDG much more dangerous as a team and the favorites at League of Legends Worlds 2021 as well.

This match should not be very different from the first one and EDG should be able to grab the win regardless.

Head-to-head matchup

EDG and T1 have faced each other three times in the past.

The first two matches were back during League of Legends Worlds 2017, where T1 won both the games quite comfortably.

However, their most recent match was at League of Legends Worlds 2021 where EDG took the win. Therefore, T1 is ahead of EDG by 2 games to 1 in a head-to-head matchup.

Recent results

Previously, T1 had faced EDG, 100 Thieves and DetonatioN FocusMe at League of Legends Worlds 2021. T1 won against 100 Thieves and DetonatioN FocusMe, but lost to EDG.

EDG on the other hand faced 100 Thieves, T1 and DetonatioN FocusMe, and won all three of these games.

Edward Gaming @EDG_Edward

MVP belongs to Viper! And he didn't die once in all three games so far😎😎.#Worlds2021 GGWP. But that was an incredibly sobering game ngl.MVP belongs to Viper! And he didn't die once in all three games so far😎😎. #EDGWIN GGWP. But that was an incredibly sobering game ngl.

MVP belongs to Viper! And he didn't die once in all three games so far😎😎.#EDGWIN #Worlds2021 https://t.co/RsG2CaFkg4

When and where to watch

EDG vs T1 will be live-telecast on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games. The match will also be available to watch on the official League of Legends' esports website. The match will be telecast on October 16, 2021.

League of Legends' EDG and T1 rosters

EDG:

Li "Flandre" Xuan-Jun

Zhao "Jiejie" Li-Jie

Lee "Scout" Ye-chan

Park "Viper" Do-hyeon

Tian "Meiko" Ye

T1:

Kim "Canna" Chang-dong

Moon "Oner" Hyeon-joon

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok

Lee "Gumayusi" Min-hyeong

Ryu "Keria" Min-seok

