T1 vs Estral Esports League of Legends MSI 2024 Play-In: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The LCK runner-up, T1, is set to play its first League of Legends MSI 2024 Play-In match against Estral Esports. The series will be played in a best-of-three format. The winner will proceed to the next stage to face off against the winner between FlyQuest and PSG Talon. Meanwhile, the loser will fall to the Lower Bracket to play an elimination match.

This piece will cover all of the details regarding T1's match against Estral Esports in the MSI, and shed light on both teams' recent performances.

T1 vs Estral Esports at League of Legends MSI 2024 Play-In

Prediction

MSI Play-In schedule (Image via LoL Esports)

T1, once again qualified for another international tournament after an almost spectacular split in the LCK. "Almost" because the team lost the Grand Final against GenG after a remarkable Silver Scrap series.

Despite T1 winning the LoL Worlds trophy last year, the team failed to win several recent tournaments by not winning the Grand Final. As for the MSI, T1 last won this specific tournament back in 2017.

Expand Tweet

Following the victory in previous Worlds, T1 retained all five players. Although each of them can turn around any game on its own, some of the players are inconsistent. T1's Toplaner, Zeus, has had some underwhelming performances during important matches.

T1's biggest strength lies in the Botlane. Thus, Gumayusi and Keria must bring their A-game in every match to win the tournament.

Read more: 5 best teams in League of Legends MSI 2024

Meanwhile, fans are not sure how Estral Esports is going to perform on the international stage. They dominated the LLA Opening and destroyed all their opponents to win the tournament.

Expand Tweet

Estral's Argentine ADC, Snaker, has shown impeccable performances and won the Botlane matchups using Lucian and Kalista. Despite not being considered as one of the best ADCs participating in the League of Legends MSI 2024, he has the potential to go up against anyone.

Prediction: T1 is anticipated to get a clean 2-0 victory against Estral Esports.

Head-to-head

This will be the first time that T1 goes up against Estral Esports in LoL esports history.

Previous results

T1 lost its previous series 2-3 against GenG in the LCK Spring Grand Final.

On the other hand, Estral won the LLA Opening Grand Final 3-0 against Rainbow7.

League of Legends MSI 2024 rosters

T1

Top : Zeus

: Zeus Jungle : Oner

: Oner Mid : Faker

: Faker ADC : Gumayusi

: Gumayusi Support: Keria

Estral Esports

Top : Zothve

: Zothve Jungle : Josedeodo

: Josedeodo Mid : cody

: cody ADC : Snaker

: Snaker Support: Ackerman

Livestream details

The T1 vs Estral Esports in the League of Legends MSI 2024 Play-In will begin at the following times:

PT : May 1, 4 am

: May 1, 4 am CET : May 1, 1 pm

: May 1, 1 pm IST : May 1, 4:30 pm

: May 1, 4:30 pm Beijing CST : May 1, 7 pm

: May 1, 7 pm KST: May 1, 8 pm

Fans can see the MSI series live by going to the following sites:

Follow Sportskeeda for more updates on the League of Legends MSI 2024 Play-In Stage.