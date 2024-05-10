T1 vs G2 League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage will host the biggest tie in the event so far, T1 vs G2. The battle between the Eastern and Western juggernauts will determine who proceeds to the next round to clash against Bilibili Gaming. Meanwhile, the loser will be relegated to the Lower Bracket to compete against PSG Talon.

T1 qualified for the MSI Bracket Stage following a successful run in the Play-Ins. On the other hand, G2 won the LEC Spring to solidify its spot in the Bracket Stage. Although T1 is relatively favorite to win this fixture, G2 has the potential to subvert the narrative.

This article will delve into both teams' recent results and statistics and predict the outcome of this matchup.

T1 vs G2 at League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage

Prediction

T1 vs G2 LoL MSI Bracket Stage schedule (Image via LoL Esports)

Following a second-place finish in the LCK Spring, T1 entered MSI as one of the favorites to win the tournament. During Play-Ins, the team won consecutive games against Estral Esports and FlyQuest in a dominant fashion to qualify for the Bracket Stage.

The key players for T1 are currently the Mid-Jungle duo of Faker and Oner. They have delivered stellar performances during the laning phases and in the mid-to-late game team fights. As for the Botlane, T1 came out on top during the recent lane-swap shenanigans in the League of Legends MSI 2024.

Although the squad has yet to be tested, the matchup against G2 will determine its current mental fortitude and form. Notably, the team is heavily relying on the meta picks of this MSI patch. Thus, with a versatile champion pool for all five players, T1 is the heavy favorite for this fixture.

Meanwhile, G2 Esports has dominated the European scene, having won three back-to-back LEC titles. Although the team struggled a lot and couldn't perform in last year's LoL Worlds, they have decided to stick to the same roster for the 2024 season.

However, if there's a Western team that can go toe-to-toe against the Eastern behemoths, G2 should be the most rational answer. Thus, if the squad can showcase top-notch performances and deliver eccentric yet remarkable strategies, they might prevail against T1.

However, T1 is also great at adapting to new and unconventional tactics. Thus, even if G2 steals a game or two, victory shouldn't be out of sight. Nevertheless, it will be interesting for fans to witness these two legendary organizations go head-to-head in the League of Legends MSI 2024.

Prediction: T1 is expected to win 3-1 against G2 Esports.

Head-to-head

T1 has faced G2 Esports 13 times across all LoL Esports events. The former grabbed the win on seven occasions, while the latter won six times.

Previous results

In its previous game, T1 defeated FlyQuest 2-0 in the LoL MSI Play-In stage.

On the other hand, G2 won 3-1 against Fnatic in the LEC Spring Grand Final.

League of Legends MSI 2024 rosters

T1

Top : Zeus

: Zeus Jungle : Oner

: Oner Mid : Faker

: Faker ADC : Gumayusi

: Gumayusi Support: Keria

G2

Top : BrokenBlade

: BrokenBlade Jungle : Yike

: Yike Mid : Caps

: Caps ADC : Hans Sama

: Hans Sama Support: Mikyx

Livestream details

The T1 vs G2 series in the League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage will begin at the following times:

PT : May 10, 2 am

: May 10, 2 am CET : May 10, 11 am

: May 10, 11 am IST : May 10, 2:30 pm

: May 10, 2:30 pm Beijing CST : May 10, 5 pm

: May 10, 5 pm KST: May 10, 6 pm

If fans want to catch this best-of-five series live, go to the following channels:

