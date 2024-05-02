T1 vs FlyQuest League of Legends MSI 2024 Play-In: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

T1 and FlyQuest both won their first matches in the League of Legends MSI 2024 Play-In Group A. Now, they will square off against each other in Round 2. The winner of that game will qualify for the Bracket Stage. Meanwhile, the loser will find itself in the loser's bracket and compete against the victor of Estral Esports vs. PSG Talon.

Notably, the T1 vs. FlyQuest series will be played in a best-of-three format. Ahead of the matchup, let's look at both teams' statistics and recent results.

T1 vs FlyQuest at League of Legends MSI 2024 Play-In

Prediction

MSI Play-In Round 2 schedule (Image via LoL Esports)

T1 played against Estral Esports in the first matchup of this tournament. Even though the former won the series 2-0, some of its players made a few mistakes in the early-game stages. However, the Mid-Jungle duo of Faker and Oner's performances were stellar.

The LoL patch for the MSI 2024 has significantly affected the title's meta. Now, it's quite common to lane-swap in the early game, where the Toplaner goes to the Botlane while the ADC and the Support move to the Toplane. T1 has also used this method, and Gumayusi and Keria were quite impactful.

However, Zeus had to pay the price as he was being nullified. Nevertheless, T1 still managed to win both games against Estral Esports comfortably. The team has to correct the map movements and micro adjustments it made in the early to mid-game, so the players don't get caught off guard.

On the other hand, FlyQuest lost its first game against PSG Talon but won the series 2-1 in the end. The LCS' runner-up was exceptional in the last two matches in this series, where they picked meta champions. FlyQuest completely outclassed the opponent with great mid-game team fights.

FlyQuest's Belgian Toplaner, Bwipo, was the most crucial in this victory. He picked champions like Urgot and Olaf and played admirably against PSG Talon's lane-swap shenanigans.

Prediction: T1 is expected to win the matchup 2-0 against FlyQuest.

Head-to-head

T1 will compete against FlyQuest for the first time in an official LoL tournament.

Previous results

T1 defeated Estral Esports 2-0 in the League of Legends MSI 2024 Play-In Group A matchup.

Alternatively, FlyQuest won against PSG Talon with a 2-1 scoreline in the same stage.

League of Legends MSI 2024 rosters

T1

Top : Zeus

: Zeus Jungle : Oner

: Oner Mid : Faker

: Faker ADC : Gumayusi

: Gumayusi Support: Keria

FlyQuest

Top : Bwipo

: Bwipo Jungle : Inspired

: Inspired Mid : Jensen

: Jensen ADC : Massu

: Massu Support: Busio

Livestream details

The Group A matchup between T1 and FlyQuest in the League of Legends MSI 2024 Play-In will begin at:

PT : May 3, 1 am

: May 3, 1 am CET : May 3, 10 am

: May 3, 10 am IST : May 3, 1:30 pm

: May 3, 1:30 pm Beijing CST : May 3, 4 pm

: May 3, 4 pm KST: May 3, 5 pm

Fans can watch the T1 and FlyQuest matchup live by going to these channels:

