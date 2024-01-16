T1 vs. Gen.G Esports League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 kicks off on January 17, 2024, with some T1 vs. Gen.G Esports action. Following their triumph at Worlds last year, T1 are possibly the strongest team in the world at the moment. Meanwhile, the last three LCK split winners, Gen.G, are also a skilled team after three roster changes.

Ahead of the T1 vs. Gen.G matchup in the LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage, let's delve into both teams' recent statistics and results.

T1 vs. Gen.G Esports League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

After winning Worlds, T1 decided to keep their current roster of five players for this year. This means fans can expect an elevated level of teamwork and synergy, combined with exceptional individual performances.

All five players had impressive performances against China's strongest teams during Worlds. They exhibited remarkable prowess across various champions, team battles, and other facets of the game.

Meanwhile, Gen.G faced significant challenges during the 2023 World Championship. Despite entering the tournament as the top-ranked team from South Korea and being heavily favored to win the trophy, they fell in the quarterfinals against China's formidable Bilibili Gaming.

Following their defeat, Gen.G had come to a collective decision to implement alterations in their roster. These modifications were carried out across three pivotal positions within the team: the top lane, jungle, and support roles.

Highly skilled mid-laner Chovy and ADC Peyz will now be accompanied by the addition of Kiin, Canyon, and Lehends. As a result of these adjustments, the team now possesses an amalgamation of seasoned expertise and untapped potential.

Predicting the outcome of the matchup is indeed challenging, as both teams have the potential to emerge triumphant. However, it is worth noting that T1 have the same roster from last year, while Gen.G have brought in new players. This means T1 might have an advantage and come out on top in this encounter.

T1 are expected to win the series by a scoreline of 2-1.

Head-to-head

T1 and Gen.G have faced each other 30 times previously. The former won 17 times, while the latter has managed to grab 13 wins.

Previous results

T1's previous official match was against China's Weibo Gaming in the grand final of Worlds 2023, where they won the series 3-0.

On the other hand, Gen.G's lost their previous match 2-3 against China's BiliBili Gaming in the quarterfinals of Worlds 2023.

LCK Spring 2024 rosters

T1

Top : Zeus

: Zeus Jungle : Oner

: Oner Mid : Faker

: Faker ADC : Gumayusi

: Gumayusi Support: Keria

Gen.G

Top : Kiin

: Kiin Jungle : Canyon

: Canyon Mid : Chovy

: Chovy ADC : Peyz

: Peyz Support: Lehends

Livestream details

The date and times for the T1 vs. Gen.G matchup in the LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage are as follows:

PT : January 17, 2:30 am

: January 17, 2:30 am CET : January 17, 11:30 am

: January 17, 11:30 am IST : January 17, 4 pm

: January 17, 4 pm KST: January 17, 7:30 pm

To catch the match live, fans can head to the following sites:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

Along with the official livestreams, fans can watch co-streams of the LCK Spring 2024, hosted by several well-known League of Legends content creators.

