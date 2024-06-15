T1 vs GenG Esports: League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 Group Stage Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 is set to feature T1 vs GenG on June 16, 2024. These two are currently among the strongest teams in the world and although they have faced numerous times in recent years, it's still a treat to watch them go head-to-head against each other. Notably, both squads won their first tie in the group stage.

Ahead of the T1 vs GenG Esports clash, this article will shed light on their recent results and provide a brief overview of how the anticipated clash might proceed.

T1 vs GenG League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 Group Stage: Can T1 finally break the curse?

The last time T1 beat GenG was back in the MSI 2023 Upper Bracket Semifinals, where it won the series 3-2. Following that, the former has lost eight times in a row against the latter: seven in the LCK and once in Worlds 2023. Thus, although T1 won last year's Worlds and showed dominance against other top-notch teams, GenG always had its number.

T1 was clinical in its first match during the League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 Group Stage, defeating Nongshim 2-0. The team's Mid-Jungle duo, Faker and Oner, was spectacular with their mid-to-late team fighting prowess. They also won the POG awards for that series.

GenG, on the other hand, is on another level right now. With the recent MSI 2024 victory on an international stage, the team is brimming with confidence, and all five players are performing tremendously.

GenG's young ADC, Peyz, got a Pentakill (with Zeri) in the first game and won the POG award. Meanwhile, the Toplaner, Kiin, was astronomical in the second game with his signature Twisted Fate.

Prediction: GenG Esports is anticipated to win 2-1 against T1.

Head-to-head

The T1 vs GenG matchup is a celebrated clash in LoL esports. They have faced each other a total of 33 times, with the former coming out on top 17 times while the latter managed to win on 16 occasions.

Previous results

T1 dominated its previous match against Nongshim in the League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 Group Stage and won the series 2-0.

Similarly, GenG outclassed FearX in the same stage to seal a 2-0 victory.

LCK Spring 2024 rosters

T1

Top : Zeus

: Zeus Jungle : Oner

: Oner Mid : Faker

: Faker ADC : Gumayusi

: Gumayusi Support: Keria

GenG

Top : Kiin

: Kiin Jungle : Canyon

: Canyon Mid : Chovy

: Chovy ADC : Peyz

: Peyz Support: Lehends

T1 vs GenG: Livestream details

The T1 vs GenG matchup in the League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 will begin at the following times:

PT : June 16, 1:30 am

: June 16, 1:30 am CET : June 16, 10:30 am

: June 16, 10:30 am IST : June 16, 2 pm

: June 16, 2 pm Beijing CST : June 16, 4:30 pm

: June 16, 4:30 pm KST: June 16, 5:30 pm

Go to the following websites to catch the T1 vs GenG match live:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

