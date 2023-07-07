T1 vs. GenG League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

In the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage, the showdown between T1 and GenG will undoubtedly be an epic clash. This match has been highly anticipated due to the immense talent and level of skill displayed by both teams. Interestingly, T1 find themselves in a puzzling situation as they currently hold the third spot, whereas GenG sit comfortably at the top.

Adding to the intrigue is the news that the legendary player, Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok, will be absent for an undisclosed period of time.

Despite everything, the stakes are pretty high, as only the top six sides will advance to the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Playoffs.

Preview of T1 vs. GenG at League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage

LCK @LCK



What rematches are you looking forward to in Round 2 of Summer? The 2023 #LCK Summer Week 5 schedule and must-watch matches are here!What rematches are you looking forward to in Round 2 of Summer? The 2023 #LCK Summer Week 5 schedule and must-watch matches are here! ☀️💬 What rematches are you looking forward to in Round 2 of Summer? https://t.co/ebEfrdqojp

Prediction

Since the beginning of the season, T1 have been struggling in the LCK. Right off the bat, they faced losses against GenG, KT Rolster, and DRX in the opening round-robin. Despite snatching six victories, their overall performance was lackluster, with a few key players performing below expectations.

Last week, before the DRX match, news broke that Faker would be out for a few weeks. T1 suffered a major setback as they appeared clueless against DRX, with the team's chemistry being rather poor.

Throughout the series, Yoon "Poby" Seong-won, the 17-year-old mid-laner for T1's challenger team, struggled. His lack of practice time with the team hindered his preparation.

In the mid-lane, there is uncertainty regarding whether Poby will be fielded against GenG or if another player will take on the challenge. As a result, the atmosphere in the T1 camp is quite gloomy, as achieving victory against GenG, who are potentially the strongest team in the League of Legends LCK 2023, would be nothing short of a miracle.

GenG look like one of the best teams worldwide, as they have continuously dominated all opposition. The team displays exceptional mastery in areas such as objective controls, macros, and laning phrases, all while demonstrating a remarkable level of individual skill throughout their entire roster. The synchronization and cohesive gameplay exhibited by each team member are impeccable.

At the apex of the leaderboards stand the untarnished champions of the prestigious League of Legends LCK 2023. The standout star lighting up the battlefield within this triumphant team is none other than the burgeoning prodigy of the ADC position, Kim "Peyz" Su-hwan.

In their strongest form, it shouldn't be a daunting task for GenG to go up against T1, who are probably at their lowest. Therefore, the former should be able to nab a 2-0 victory.

Head-to-head

Out of the 26 encounters between T1 and GenG, the former has emerged victorious in 17 of them, while GenG has managed to prevail in nine instances.

Previous results

T1 lost their previous match 0-2 against DRX in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage.

On the other hand, GenG defeated Liiv SANDBOX 2-0 at the same juncture.

LCK Summer Split expected rosters

T1

Top: Zeus

Jungle: Oner

Mid: Poby

Bottom: Gumayusi

Support: Keria

GenG

Top: Doran

Jungle: Peanut

Mid: Chovy

Bottom: Peyz

Support: Delight

Livestream details

The League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split match between T1 and GenG will occur at 11 pm PT on July 7, 2023, and 11:30 am IST on July 8, 2023. If you want to catch the action live, make sure to check out LCK's official streams on YouTube and Twitch.

Poll : Who will be the winner in the end? T1 GenG 1 votes