T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports in League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Playoffs: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The first round of the League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Playoff Stage features a T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) matchup. The best-of-five series will be played in a Fearless draft format, and whoever loses will be eliminated from the tournament. The winning team will proceed to the next round and face either Gen.G or Dplus KIA.

This article highlights notable statistics and results ahead of the T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports matchup on February 13, 2025.

T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports in League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Playoffs: Can Zeus prevail against T1?

After securing victory at LoL Worlds 2024, T1 signed Doran as the Toplaner since Zeus departed the roster to join Hanwha Life Esports. Since then, the team has put in some of the best regional performances in a long time.

With exceptional macro gameplay around the Rift, T1 players often dominate the laning phase and subsequently the late game. However, the team's biggest performer has been ADC Smash.

Initially a stand-in for Gumayusi, Smash has performed exceptionally well. With his meta-focused champion pool and aggressive playstyle, the 18-year-old has been excelling against top-tier LCK teams.

It is expected that Smash will start against Hanwha Life Esports instead of Gumayusi.

Meanwhile, Hanwha Life Esports has managed to put together one of the most impressive LoL esports teams in history. With multiple LoL World Championship winners and legendary names on the roster, the team looked almost too good to be true at the beginning of the season.

However, things haven't gone smoothly for Hanwha Life Esports. Despite finishing second in its group and defeating DRX 2-0 to qualify for the Playoffs, the team's overall performance has been inconsistent.

While HLE has players capable of single-handedly changing the course of a game, their lack of team synergy and macro adjustments could pose significant challenges against a team like T1.

Prediction: T1 is expected to win the series 3-1.

T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports: Head-to-head

These two teams have played 28 matches against each other. T1 prevailed 16 times, while HLE secured 12 victories.

Previous results

T1 won 2-0 against Nongshim RedForce in the LCK Cup 2025 Play-In Stage. HLE also won 2-0 against DRX in the same stage.

Rosters

T1

Top : Doran

: Doran Jungle : Oner

: Oner Mid : Faker

: Faker ADC : Gumayusi, Smash

: Gumayusi, Smash Support: Keria

Hanwha Life Esports

Top : Zeus

: Zeus Jungle : Peanut

: Peanut Mid : Zeka

: Zeka ADC : Viper

: Viper Support: Delight

How to watch T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports in League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Playoffs

Here are the starting times of the T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports match:

PT : February 13, 2025, at 12 am

: February 13, 2025, at 12 am CET : February 13, 2025, at 9 am

: February 13, 2025, at 9 am IST : February 13, 2025, at 1:30 pm

: February 13, 2025, at 1:30 pm Beijing CST : February 13, 2025, at 4 pm

: February 13, 2025, at 4 pm KST: February 13, 2025, at 5 pm

To watch the LoL LCK Cup 2025 match live, head to the following websites:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

