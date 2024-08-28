T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports is the second Upper Bracket Semifinal in the League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 Playoffs. The winner will proceed to the next stage to face GenG in the Upper Bracket Final. Meanwhile, the loser will fall to the lower bracket to compete against Dplus in an elimination game. As the matches will be played in LoL Patch 14.16, it'll be interesting to see how the teams make their drafts.

This article highlights all the details about the T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports matchup in the LCK, occurring on August 29, 2024.

T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports in League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 Playoffs (August 29, 2024): Who will face GenG in the next stage?

After an underwhelming LCK split with multiple defeats, T1 finally showcased its true prowess in the first round of the playoffs. With big performances from players such as Gumayusi, Oner, and Zeus, the team completely outclassed KT Rolster to win the series 3-1.

One of the key factors in T1's triumph was Toplaner Zeus' Olaf priority. He also got a Pentakill in the first match after an impeccable engagement from Gumayusi. Moreover, the Nilah pick as an ADC was a strong winning formula.

However, Faker must step up his game and reduce laning mistakes to overcome Hanwha Life Esports' Zeka. With more non-ADC champions being played in the Midlane recently, Faker has a lot of options to dominate the laning phase.

Meanwhile, Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) was the second-best team in this LCK Split. The team has defeated T1 in the Split both times.

However, given that T1 is presently in good form, HLE is not anticipated to have an easy time in the forthcoming series.

Prediction: Hanwha Life Esports is expected to win 3-1 against T1.

T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports: Head-to-head

These two teams have met each other on 25 occasions. Hanwha Life Esports won nine times, while T1 has 16 victories.

Previous results

T1 won its last fixture 3-1 against KT Rolster in the LCK Summer 2024 Playoff Stage.

On the other hand, Hanwha Life Esports lost 0-2 in its last series, which was in the LCK Summer Regular Season.

Rosters

T1

Top : Zeus

: Zeus Jungle : Oner

: Oner Mid : Faker

: Faker ADC : Gumayusi

: Gumayusi Support: Keria

Hanwha Life Esports

Top : Doran

: Doran Jungle : Peanut

: Peanut Mid : Zeka

: Zeka ADC : Viper

: Viper Support: Delight

T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports in LCK Summer 2024 Playoffs: Livestream details

The T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports series in the League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 Playoffs will begin at the following times:

PT : August 29, 1 am

: August 29, 1 am CET : August 29, 10 am

: August 29, 10 am IST : August 29, 1:30 pm

: August 29, 1:30 pm Beijing CST : August 29, 4 pm

: August 29, 4 pm KST: August 9, 5 pm

If you want to catch the action live, the English broadcast will be telecast on these sites:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

