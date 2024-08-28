"May you blossom": League of Legends LoLdle answers 784 (Thursday, August 29, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for August 29, 2024, are now available. This game includes challenges that focus on the essential characteristics of League of Legends champions, along with riddles about their extensive lore, icons, skins, and other specifics. Additionally, players must solve all five puzzles to keep their daily streak intact.
With that said, here is the Quote puzzle from the 784th edition of LoLdle:
"May you blossom."
Zoe, Ivern, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 784th edition (August 29, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its August 29, 2024 edition are:
- Classic: Zoe
- Quote: Ivern
- Ability: Riven; Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Tahm Kench
- Splash Art: Neeko; Bonus: Winter Wonder Neeko
The first LoLdle puzzle dated August 29, 2024, showcases Zoe, a champion hailing from Targon who first appeared in the MOBA in 2017. The Quote puzzle is linked to Ivern.
The centerpiece of the Ability puzzle is Riven's Runic Blade (Passive) ability, and the Emojis allude to Tahm Kench. It's important to note that Tahm Kench has become a favored selection in the Support role in League of Legends.
Ultimately, Neeko's Winter Wonder skin is the answer to the Splash Art puzzle.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 783 (August 28): Renekton, Kalista, Camille, Tristana, Aurelion Sol
- LoLdle 782 (August 27): Kai'Sa, Vi, Xayah, Skarner, Briar
- LoLdle 781 (August 26): Thresh, Rammus, Shaco, Rumble, Seraphine
- LoLdle 780 (August 25): Pyke, Darius, Samira, Shyvana, Lux
- LoLdle 779 (August 24): Samira, Zoe, Kayn, Talon, Yorick
- LoLdle 778 (August 23): Rumble, Katarina, Garen, Akali, Braum
- LoLdle 777 (August 22): Alistar, Lillia, Zoe, Braum, Kayle
- LoLdle 776 (August 21): Teemo, Zyra, Kennen, Lillia, Urgot
- LoLdle 775 (August 20): Malphite, Volibear, Ryze, Leona, Elise
- LoLdle 774 (August 19): Nilah, Bel'Veth, K'Sante, Jarvan IV, Dr. Mundo
- LoLdle 773 (August 18): Cassiopeia, Vex, Vladimir, Camille, Swain
- LoLdle 772 (August 17): Galio, Shyvana, Gangplank, Kennen, Ornn
- LoLdle 771 (August 16): Xerath, Twisted Fate, Kai'Sa, Seraphine, Kled
The answers to the 785th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on August 30, 2024.
