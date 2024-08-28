"May you blossom": League of Legends LoLdle answers 784 (Thursday, August 29, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for August 29, 2024, are now available. This game includes challenges that focus on the essential characteristics of League of Legends champions, along with riddles about their extensive lore, icons, skins, and other specifics. Additionally, players must solve all five puzzles to keep their daily streak intact.

With that said, here is the Quote puzzle from the 784th edition of LoLdle:

"May you blossom."

Zoe, Ivern, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 784th edition (August 29, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its August 29, 2024 edition are:

Classic : Zoe

: Zoe Quote : Ivern

: Ivern Ability : Riven; Bonus : Passive

: Riven; : Passive Emoji : Tahm Kench

: Tahm Kench Splash Art: Neeko; Bonus: Winter Wonder Neeko

The first LoLdle puzzle dated August 29, 2024, showcases Zoe, a champion hailing from Targon who first appeared in the MOBA in 2017. The Quote puzzle is linked to Ivern.

The centerpiece of the Ability puzzle is Riven's Runic Blade (Passive) ability, and the Emojis allude to Tahm Kench. It's important to note that Tahm Kench has become a favored selection in the Support role in League of Legends.

Ultimately, Neeko's Winter Wonder skin is the answer to the Splash Art puzzle.

Read more: League of Legends patch 14.17 notes (August 28, 2024)

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 783 (August 28) : Renekton, Kalista, Camille, Tristana, Aurelion Sol

: Renekton, Kalista, Camille, Tristana, Aurelion Sol LoLdle 782 (August 27) : Kai'Sa, Vi, Xayah, Skarner, Briar

: Kai'Sa, Vi, Xayah, Skarner, Briar LoLdle 781 (August 26) : Thresh, Rammus, Shaco, Rumble, Seraphine

: Thresh, Rammus, Shaco, Rumble, Seraphine LoLdle 780 (August 25) : Pyke, Darius, Samira, Shyvana, Lux

: Pyke, Darius, Samira, Shyvana, Lux LoLdle 779 (August 24) : Samira, Zoe, Kayn, Talon, Yorick

: Samira, Zoe, Kayn, Talon, Yorick LoLdle 778 (August 23): Rumble, Katarina, Garen, Akali, Braum

Rumble, Katarina, Garen, Akali, Braum LoLdle 777 (August 22): Alistar, Lillia, Zoe, Braum, Kayle

Alistar, Lillia, Zoe, Braum, Kayle LoLdle 776 (August 21): Teemo, Zyra, Kennen, Lillia, Urgot

Teemo, Zyra, Kennen, Lillia, Urgot LoLdle 775 (August 20): Malphite, Volibear, Ryze, Leona, Elise

Malphite, Volibear, Ryze, Leona, Elise LoLdle 774 (August 19): Nilah, Bel'Veth, K'Sante, Jarvan IV, Dr. Mundo

Nilah, Bel'Veth, K'Sante, Jarvan IV, Dr. Mundo LoLdle 773 (August 18): Cassiopeia, Vex, Vladimir, Camille, Swain

Cassiopeia, Vex, Vladimir, Camille, Swain LoLdle 772 (August 17): Galio, Shyvana, Gangplank, Kennen, Ornn

Galio, Shyvana, Gangplank, Kennen, Ornn LoLdle 771 (August 16): Xerath, Twisted Fate, Kai'Sa, Seraphine, Kled

The answers to the 785th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on August 30, 2024.

