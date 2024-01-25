T1 vs KT Rolster LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage Week 2 will feature T1 vs KT Rolster. The matchup is highly anticipated, with their heated rivalry labeled the "Telecom War." Furthermore, T1 and KT Rolster currently sit in fifth and fourth, respectively. Therefore, both teams need the win to solidify their chances of qualifying for the playoff stage.

This piece will thoroughly explore T1 and KT's recent statistics and performances.

T1 vs KT Rolster LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

T1 kicked off their LCK Spring journey with a series loss against Gen.G. However, they bounced back tremendously in the next series, easily defeating the Kwangdong Freecs. Grabbing the win with a 2-0 scoreline, T1 dominated both games thanks to great performances from Oner and Zeus.

It was quite important for T1 to retain their roster after winning the Worlds last year. That's why their compatibility and communications are excellent. Importantly, despite the map and monster changes in League of Legends Season 14, the team perfectly embraced the new playstyle and delivered phenomenal performances with the meta champions.

Meanwhile, KT Rolster's LCK Spring 2024 journey began with two back-to-back victories against FearX and Dplus KIA. Against the latter, KT showed exceptional micro-adjustments and neutral-objective fights with the new team members.

However, against the Kwangdong Freecs, KT struggled to get a grip in the second and third games. Subsequently, the team lost late-game team fights and crumbled in the end. Their current record stands at two series wins and a loss.

The matchup between T1 and KT in the LCK Spring 2024 will be exhilarating. Additionally, these teams boast a total of eight League of Legends Worlds winners between them.

As for the prediction, T1 is looking quite strong at the moment and has shown absolute dominance against the Kwangdong Freecs. Meanwhile, KT had an underwhelming performance against the same opposition. Based on recent results and performances, T1 is expected to win the series 2-0.

Head-to-head

T1 and KT have met 20 times in all competitions. The former prevailed on 15 occasions, while the latter managed to grab five wins.

Previous results

T1 won their previous series 2-0 against the Kwangdong Freecs in the LCK Spring 2024.

KT, on the other hand, lost against the Kwangdong Freecs with a 1-2 scoreline.

LCK Spring 2024 rosters

T1

Top : Zeus

: Zeus Jungle : Oner

: Oner Mid : Faker

: Faker ADC : Gumayusi

: Gumayusi Support: Keria

KT Rolster

Top : PerfecT

: PerfecT Jungle : Pyosik

: Pyosik Mid : Bdd

: Bdd ADC : Deft

: Deft Support: BeryL

Livestream details

The date and times for the T1 vs KT Rolster matchup in the LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage are shown below:

PT : January 26, 12 am

: January 26, 12 am CET : January 26, 9 am

: January 26, 9 am IST : January 26, 1:30 pm

: January 26, 1:30 pm KST: January 26, 5 pm

If you want to watch the series live, go to the following websites:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

Furthermore, several co-streams are available, hosted by popular LoL content creators.