T1 vs. KT Rolster League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Following their victory in the first round, T1 is ready to face KT Rolster in the LCK 2023 Summer Split Playoffs' second round. Interestingly, the latter picked the former to fight against them, utilizing their first-place finish in Round 1 to their advantage. The upcoming game won't be a game where one squad is eliminated at its end. However, its outcome will determine who sinks into the lower bracket. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the showdown.

This article will present important information and statistics regarding the LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs matchup between T1 and KT Rolster.

T1 vs. KT Rolster League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs Preview

The LCK Summer 2023 Playoff Stage fixtures (Image via LoL Esports)

Prediction

After Faker's return, T1 appears to be a force to be reckoned with, and they've just defeated Dplus KIA in the Playoffs' opening round. Despite losing one game, the unit's coordination, dominance over objectives, and effective macro-adaptations truly shined in that series.

After Faker's prominent short calls, team fights have seen great improvement. This is thanks to T1's top-laner Choi "Zeus" Woo-je and ADC Lee "Gumayusi" Min-hyeong, who were the standout players because of their Aatrox and Xayah picks.

It'll be interesting to see whether they can match KT Rolster's explosive gameplay. What's even more exciting is that if T1 manages to come out victorious, they'll go head-to-head with the winner of Gen.G Esports vs. Hanwha Life Esports in the LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs Round 2.

KT Rolster, on the other hand, is possibly the best-performing team in this event. After a nearly flawless Regular Season, choosing T1 as their opponent is a clear sign of their confidence in themselves.

LCK @LCK

Listen in as T1 move to match point in this series! pic.twitter.com/rqxOd5yXlL Calm. Cool. Collected.Listen in as T1 move to match point in this series! #LCK

Gwak "Bdd" Bo-seong and Kim "Aiming" Ha-ram, this squad's mid-laner and ADC, respectively, are essential components that have contributed to their triumphs. Notably, the LCK 2023 Summer all-star squad consists entirely of KT players.

With their two prior wins against T1 during the Regular Season, it's not shocking that they are heavily favored in their upcoming match. That said, anything can transpire in the Playoffs, thanks to the unpredictable prowess of tier-1 squads.

LCK @LCK

The team & POG standings all came down to the wire!



Regular season 1st : KT

POG Points 1st : DK Canyon & HLE Zeka



The fun of regular season continues with Playoffs starting Tuesday, Aug. 8th! pic.twitter.com/nNbCUBAd7s 2023 #LCK SUMMER REGULAR SEASON STANDINGSThe team & POG standings all came down to the wire!Regular season 1st : KTPOG Points 1st : DK Canyon & HLE ZekaThe fun of regular season continues with Playoffs starting Tuesday, Aug. 8th!

On paper, KT Rolster should easily get a 3-1 victory against T1. However, individual brilliance from the latter team's players can completely change this match's tide.

Head-to-head

T1 and KT Rolster have faced each other 18 times previously. The former has come out on top 13 times, while the latter managed to grab five wins.

Previous results

In their previous game, T1 defeated Dplus KIA 3-1 in the LCK Summer 2023 Playoffs' first round.

Alternatively, KT Rolster won 2-1 against Liiv SANDBOX in their last match in the Regular Season.

LCK Summer Split rosters

T1

Top: Zeus

Jungle: Oner

Mid: Faker

Bottom: Gumayusi

Support: Keria

KT Rolster

Top: Kiin

Jungle: Cuzz

Mid: Bdd

ADC: Aiming

Support: Lehends

Livestream details

The LCK 2023 Summer Split Playoffs matchup of T1 vs. KT Rolster will be broadcast live on August 10 at 1 am PT/1:30 pm IST on official LCK YouTube and Twitch channels.

Poll : Who will advance to the next round? T1 KT Rolster 0 votes