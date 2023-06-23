T1 vs KT Rolster League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage will feature T1 vs KT Rolster, and fans are eagerly anticipating this clash of the titans. Both teams are currently looking impeccable on the Summoner's Rift and sit second on the table. The stakes are high, as only the top six teams will proceed to the next stage. Furthermore, the winner of the split will qualify for the LoL World Championship in 2023.

Ahead of this matchup, let's explore the previous results, statistics, and more posted by both sides.

Preview of T1 vs KT Rolster at League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage

Prediction

The South Korean teams are currently competing in the regular season, and each must play eighteen best-of-three series. T1 and KT Rolster's telecommunications war is highly regarded in the LCK. Both sides currently have a 4-1 record and look extremely strong.

T1 had a shaky tournament start, losing against GenG in the first week. Moreover, the players made some mechanical misplays during their wins. The only bright spot was ADC Lee "Gumayusi" Min-hyeong delivering great performances.

However, it seemed like they gradually got their act together and look quite strong. They outperformed the Freecs in every aspect in their last match in the LCK. T1's jungler, Moon "Oner" Hyeon-joon, decimated the opponent with his Poppy pick and was named MVP in both games with a 2-0 victory.

KT Rolster, on the other hand, is possibly one of the top two teams in Korea currently. Each of their players has a big influence and performs extraordinarily well in tight situations. Despite losing to GenG earlier in Week 1, they showed great resilience and almost staged a comeback.

From thereon, they did not look back, annihilating every opponent in their path with a 2-0 scoreline. They will be seen as the favorites going into the match with T1 because their macro plays and team chemistry have never looked stronger. Their top laner, Kim "Kiin" Gi-in, and mid laner, Gwak "Bdd" Bo-seong, were the most influential during these triumphs.

As for the prediction for the T1 vs KT Rolster matchup, the latter is expected to achieve a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

Head-to-head: T1 vs KT Rolster

T1 vs KT Rolster is a frequent matchup in the LCK, with the former having triumphed 13 times. On the other hand, the latter has notched up only three wins.

Previous results

T1 won their previous match 2-0 against Kwangdong Freecs in the LCK Winter Group Stage.

Recording the same scoreline, KT Rolster defeated Dplus KIA in dominating fashion.

LCK Summer Split rosters

T1

Top - Zeus

Jungle - Oner

Mid - Faker

Bottom - Gumayusi

Support - Keria

KT Rolster

Top - Kiin

Jungle - Cuzz

Mid - Bdd

Bottom - Aiming

Support - Legends

Livestream details

The T1 vs KT Rolster matchup in the LCK Summer Split will go live on June 24, 2023, at 1:30 am PT/2 pm IST on the LCK official YouTube and Twitch channels.

