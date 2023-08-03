T1 vs. Liiv SANDBOX League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The last match week of the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Group Stage will feature T1 vs. Liiv SANDBOX, and fans are eagerly waiting for this game for a couple of reasons. Firstly, the former is showing signs of its former dominance with the return of Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok. Secondly, Liiv SANDBOX is on the verge of missing out on this event's Playoffs. That makes this match crucial for their chances.

To secure sixth place and move on to the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals, this team must win their remaining two games. With that in mind, let's dive into the statistics and recent results of both teams before T1 vs. Liiv SANDBOX in the LCK 2023 Summer Group Stage's ninth week.

T1 vs. Liiv SANDBOX at League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage preview

Prediction

Following the injury to Faker's right hand, T1 fielded their academy roster's mid-laner Yoon "Poby" Seong-won. Despite having a star-studded roster, they were underperforming and lost some matches consecutively, even against underdogs.

However, with Faker earlier returning this week, they completely dominated the series against the Kwangdong Freecs and 2-0'ed them. Both games were over under 24 minutes, and T1 looked impeccable with the macros and other crucial team fights. Although Faker didn't have the best statistics in this series, his positioning and rotations were significant factors that helped his team get the win.

Furthermore, top-laner Choi "Zeus" Woo-je with the Aatrox pick and support player Ryu "Keria" Min-seok, completely outclassed the Kwangdong Freecs.

@T1Keria is 7th on the all-time assist leaderboard! pic.twitter.com/gJtud96fYP Congratulations to @T1LoL Keria for earning his 3500th #LCK assist!! 🥳@T1Keria is 7th on the all-time assist leaderboard!

Meanwhile, Liiv SANDBOX needs to win against T1 and KT Rolster to qualify for the Playoff Stage. They must bring their A-game to defeat these dominant juggernauts of the LCK 2023 Summer Split.

Following the second round-robin, Liiv SANDBOX's mid-laner Lee "Clozer" Ju-hyeon and jungler Kim "Willer" Jeong-hyeon saw a gradual improvement in gameplay. If SANDBOX Gaming plays well against T1, this has the potential to become a highly competitive game.

Now that Faker has returned to T1's starting lineup, the predictions for their upcoming series in the LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage should be more straightforward. It is widely anticipated that they will dominate SANDBOX and secure a 2-0 victory.

Head-to-head

T1 and Liiv SANDBOX have played against each other a total of 17 times. The former prevailed in 13 of those, while the latter only came out on top in four games.

Previous results

T1 outclassed Kwangdong Freecs 2-0 in their previous LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage match.

Alternatively, Liiv SANDBOX also defeated BRION 2-0 in the same stage.

LCK Summer Split expected rosters

T1

Top: Zeus

Jungle: Oner

Mid: Faker

Bottom: Gumayusi

Support: Keria

Liiv SANDBOX

Top: Clear

Jungle: Willer

Mid: Clozer

Bottom: Teddy

Support: Kael

Livestream details

The LCK 2023 Summer Split T1 vs. Liiv SANDBOX matchup will be broadcast live on August 4 at 1 am PT/1:30 pm IST on the official LCK YouTube and Twitch channels.

