T1 vs. Nongshim RedForce League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The fourth week of the League of Legends LCK 2023 will feature the clash between T1 and Nongshim RedForce (NS). Currently, T1 sits third on the table, while NS is at the bottom. Hence, it's pretty straightforward in terms of the current form of both teams. However, T1 looked pretty shaky at times and lost against Gen.G and KT Rolster before. Additionally, NS desperately needs to win most of their upcoming fixture to proceed to the Playoffs.

It will be interesting to see if T1 can overcome their shenanigans and extend their winning streak or if NS can take out a top dog in the League of Legends LCK group stage.

Preview of T1 vs. Nongshim RedForce at League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage

LCK @LCK



What are matches are you looking forward to tuning into this week? The 2023 #LCK Summer Week 4 schedule and must-watch matches are here!What are matches are you looking forward to tuning into this week? The 2023 #LCK Summer Week 4 schedule and must-watch matches are here!💬 What are matches are you looking forward to tuning into this week? https://t.co/XS1fDtB3w3

Prediction

Firstly, T1 started their LCK Summer Split in a shaky way. They lost to Gen.G and KT Rolster, and while they won some games, it was not their best performance. The team fighting was weak, as were the initial laning phases.

However, they performed admirably against Dplus KIA in their most recent match. They appear to have altered their formation, and T1 now gives their bot lane priority rather than the top jungle. It worked superbly as Lee "Gumayusi" Min-hyeong and Ryu "Keria" Min-seok obliterated Dplus KIA.

T1, despite their shaky performances, was considered the best team in the LCK and one of the main contenders to potentially win the League of Legends World Championship later this year. Hence, they are eager to return to their winning ways in dominating fashion.

Nongshim RedForce, on the other hand, looked more underwhelming as the split carried on. They only had one victory, which came in their LCK summer debut. Since then, they have lost six consecutive matches and are currently sitting at the bottom of the table.

Although they show great resilience and coordination during the first 10–15 minutes, they gradually fall apart and lose the matches. The same happened against KT Rolster in their previous match. When it came to objective controls and team fights, KT crushed NS, though they initially clinched some lane battles.

Going against T1 would be a big task for NS. However, if they somehow succeed in defeating them, it will undoubtedly boost their self-confidence and allow them to move up the table.

As for the prediction of the T1 vs. Nongshim RedForce matchup, the former should record an easy 2-0 victory.

Head-to-head

T1 and Nongshim RedForce had previously faced each other ten times in League of Legends LCK splits. The former won eight times, while the latter could only rack up two victories.

Previous results

T1 won 2-0 in their previous clash against Dplus KIA.

Alternatively, Nongshim RedForce lost against KT Rolster by a score of 0-2.

LCK Summer Split rosters

T1

Top: Zeus

Jungle: Oner

Mid: Faker

Bottom: Gumayusi

Support: Keria

Nongshim RedForce

Top: DnDn

Jungle: Sylvie

Mid: FIESTA

Bottom: Jiwoo

Support: Peter

Livestream details

The League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split match between T1 and Nongshim RedForce will occur at 1:30 am PT/4 pm IST on July 2, 2023. Furthermore, if you want to watch the match live, tune into LCK's official YouTube and Twitch streams.

Poll : Who do you believe will win the battle? T1 Nongshim 0 votes