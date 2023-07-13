T1 vs. Nongshim RedForce League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Heading into the Group Stage of the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split, T1 is set to face off against Nongshim RedForce on July 14. However, Faker will once again be missing from this confrontation, leaving T1 in a precarious position. With their star player absent, Nongshim has the golden chance to exploit this vulnerability and conquer a weakened T1 lineup.

In the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split, before the T1 vs. Nongshim RedForce match, let's closely examine the head-to-head results and some important statistics.

Preview of T1 vs. Nongshim RedForce at League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage

Prediction

T1 is currently in fourth place on the table with six wins and four losses in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage. This lineup is feeling quite lackluster, which is a new experience for them after two years. Additionally, things are not looking great off the battlefield either.

Their star midlaner, Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok, is sidelined due to a lingering arm ailment, forcing him to sit out for a fortnight. As a result, he will be absent for the upcoming matches against Nongshim and Dplus KIA.

Stepping into the void is the talented midlaner from the T1 challenger squad, Yoon "Poby" Seong-won. On top of that, Poby's performance is far from matching up with other LCK junglers, making it an incredibly tough task to fill Faker's shoes.

Bae "Bengi" Seong-woong, T1's legendary ex-jungler and coach for the last three years, also bid farewell to the team. They lost their previous two games against DRX and GenG, where Faker was absent. So his influence as the strongest pillar on their team is undeniable, and without Faker, the proper short-callings are missing.

As for Nongshim, this is the perfect chance for them to decimate this weaker T1 side. Last week, they defeated Liiv Sandbox 2-0 and completely surprised everyone. However, in their next series against GenG, they got outplayed and lost the game 2-0.

Nongshim is currently sitting at the bottom of the table with nine losses and only two wins in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage. Therefore, if they want to qualify for the Playoff Stage, they pretty much have to win all their remaining games.

The prediction would've been pretty straightforward if Faker was playing for T1. Considering his absence, it should be a competitive battle. However, given the talent and star power in T1's lineup, they should manage a 2-1 win after a hard-fought battle.

Head-to-head

T1 and Nongshim RedForce faced each other eleven times in the LCK previously. The former won nine times, while the latter only managed to rack up two victories.

Previous results

T1 lost their previous match 0-2 against GenG in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage.

Alternatively, Nongshim RedForce also lost against GenG by a 2-0 scoreline.

LCK Summer Split expected rosters

T1

Top: Zeus

Jungle: Oner

Mid: Poby

Bottom: Gumayusi

Support: Keria

Nongshim RedForce

Top: DnDn

Jungle: Sylvie

Mid: FIESTA

Bottom: Jiwoo

Support: Peter

Livestream details

The League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split match between T1 and Nongshim RedForce will occur at 1 am PT/ 1:30 pm IST on July 14, 2023. If you want to catch it live, hop on to LCK's official YouTube and Twitch channels.

