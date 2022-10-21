DOTA 2 The International (TI) has established itself as one of the largest and most prestigious tournaments in the entire esports scene across all genres. The tournament is hosted by the game's publisher, Valve Corporation. The main event of TI 2022 will take place at the Suntec Singapore Convention Center, and the grand finals will be played at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

A total of sixteen teams were able to book their spot in the main event after acquiring the required points in the Group Stage. The main event progressed through round 1 for the upper and lower brackets, with four teams already sent home.

Both Thunder Awaken (TA) and Team Secret played in Group B in the Group Stage, where Thunder Awaken secured 3rd position and Secret managed to claim 2nd position. The two teams will now face each other in a best-of-three format to confirm their place in the upper bracket finals match.

Let's look at how these teams fair against each other.

TA vs Secret: Which team will go on to play the DOTA 2 TI11 upper finals?

TA has been on a roll from the Group Stages, where the team ensured 10 match victories. The team also got the upper hand on Evil Geniuses (EG) in their first match, who were in 1st place in Group A, and sent them to the lower brackets in a surprising turn of events.

TA seems to have set their minds on using a hero draft that can take hits and survive fights longer than having the ultimate nuking ability combination. The recon and cover that they were able to deploy throughout the map made it increasingly comfortable for the team to avoid unnecessary team fights.

Team Secret has been on the DOTA 2 esports scene for a long time and has brought some of the best players the world will ever see onto the stage. The team has also been a dominant force in the DOTA 2 TI11 event after securing 13 match victories in the Group Stage.

Team Secret has always been a paced team that knows the path to execute its strategies and how to reap off the enemy’s weak links. The hero draft this team chooses is quite similar to how TA plays and is resilience-heavy instead of being able to burst and take down enemy heroes. Longevity in a battle mostly outweighs the ability to output the most damage quickly.

The upcoming match-up between these teams will surely culminate with years of experience and quick adaptations that fans are expected to thoroughly enjoy. Team Secret should be able to secure this win and their position in the upper bracket finals should TA jump the gun and start an aggressive and shallow strategy.

Head-to-head

TA and Team Secret have faced each other in previous years and, more recently, in the Group Stage of TI 2022 that ended with a 1-1 scoreline tying both teams.

The two teams also met in August earlier this year at the ESL One Malaysia championship, with Team Secret claiming an easy 2-0 win.

DOTA 2 TI11 Roster

Thunder Awaken (TA)

Crhistian “Pakazs” Savina

Gonzalo “Darkmago” Herrera

Rafael “Sacred” Yonatan

Farith “Matthew” Puente (IGL)

Jose “Pandaboo” Padilla

Team Secret

Remco “Crystallis” Arets

Michał “Nisha” Jankowski

Roman “Resolut1on” Fominok

Bakyt “Zayac” Emilzhanov

Clement “Puppey” Ivanov (IGL)

Livestream details

Fans can tune into DOTA 2 TI's official channels on YouTube and Twitch to watch the main event being streamed live. The Upper Bracker Round 2 match between TA and Secret is scheduled for October 22 at 4 pm SGT/ 1.30 am IST/ 10 am CEST.

The timing and schedule are expected to remain the same without further changes. We will update the post with the latest timings should any changes occur.

Poll : Will Team Secret prevail over Thunder Awaken with their years of experience? Yes No 0 votes