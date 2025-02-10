Tails of Iron 2: Is the Deluxe Edition worth buying?

Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter is one of the best Indie titles to have been released recently. The title, which follows the story of a warrior rat, is available to purchase in two editions: the Standard Edition ($19.99) and the Deluxe Edition. ($23.99).

However, one might wonder if it is actually worth spending more and getting the Deluxe Edition of Tails of Iron 2. This depends on the kind of player you are. If you are a returning player to the Tails of Iron series, you already know what to expect. If you loved playing the first part, the Deluxe Edition can be a good pick for you, considering how you will only have to shell out $4 more for it.

If you are new to Indie titles though, or have never tried the first part of Tails of Iron, you should probably get the Standard Edition. When you are sure you want to play more of it, you can always upgrade to the Deluxe Edition by paying an additional $8.99.

Tails of Iron 2: What is offered in the Deluxe Edition?

You can upgrade to the Deluxe Edition by paying an additional $4 (Image via United Label)

To help you figure out if you should buy the Deluxe Edition of the game, we have compiled all the contents that you will receive in the edition. A list of these is mentioned below:

Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter (Base Game)

Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter - Augur of the Draugr Armour Pack

Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter - Digital Artbook

Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter - Digital Official Soundtrack

Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter - Hair to the Throne Pack

If these items intrigue you, buying the Deluxe Edition might be a good decision. Moreover, as mentioned above already, you can always upgrade to the Deluxe Edition by paying an additional $8.99.

