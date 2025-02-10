Tails of Iron 2 stuttering and crashing on Nintendo Switch: Possible fixes

Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter is an exciting Indie title that came out in January 2025. The game follows the story of a warrior rat. A successor to the original 2021 title, Tails of Iron 2 is available on a variety of platforms. Unfortunately, the title has been plagued by minor stuttering and crashing for those playing on Nintendo Switch.

In this guide, we will list some of the reasons behind these crashes, followed by some potential fixes for these issues.

Note: The fixes mentioned in this article are all temporary workarounds and may not work for everyone. However, they are worth trying, at least until we receive an official patch or update from United Label.

Fixing performance issues in Tails of Iron 2 on Nintendo Switch

Even though Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter is a light game and does not necessarily require extremely good hardware, it is still performing poorly on Nintendo Switch for some players. Here is a look at what could be causing these FPS dips:

Slow internet connection can lead to input lags and stuttering (Image via United Label)

1) Poor Internet Connection

One possible reason behind players facing stuttering while gaming can be slow internet. Temporarily, you can put your Switch on Airplane Mode while playing Tails of Iron 2.

You can also use a wired connection. To confirm if the stuttering is caused by an internet issue, try connecting your Switch to the internet via your phone's mobile hotspot. If you believe it is your Wi-Fi that is messing things up, contact your internet service provider.

2) Update your game and Nintendo Switch firmware

Ensure that there are no pending updates for Whiskers of Winter. While you are at it, check if your Switch is using the latest Switch firmware. An outdated version of the game or firmware can often lead to poor performance while gaming.

3) Restart your Nintendo Switch

Gaming for extended hours can also be one of the reasons why your console is lagging and overheating. To fix this, simply switch off your device for a short while. Follow these steps:

Press and hold the Power button for a few seconds.

Select 'Power Options'.

Select 'Power Off'.

Press and hold the Power Button again for a few seconds until the Nintendo logo pops up.

If you are facing similar issues on other platforms, check out these guides:

