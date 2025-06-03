Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: The Word Is Silent quest walkthrough

The Word Is Silent quest in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon starts with no map markers or NPC guiding you into it. If you don’t grab a single note at the right time, you won’t be able to trigger the quest later. It’s entirely missable, and the game doesn’t make any effort to bring it back once you move on.

Ad

Here's how to complete The Word Is Silent quest in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

Note: This walkthrough is based on the writer’s experience; gameplay results may vary. Father Vaughan’s notes are entirely optional, and outcomes may differ slightly depending on your choices.

The Word Is Silent quest walkthrough in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Starting the quest

Ad

Trending

Follow the markers to reach the Letter to the Prior (Image via Awaken Realms // Youtube@ChilledCodex)

The only way to begin this quest in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is when you first reach the beach on Asylum Island, right after defeating the Golem and walking through the magical arch. As soon as you're on the beach, take the first right that opens up. You should spot a statue ahead in the distance. Near it, there’s a broken-down boat lying in shallow water.

Ad

Don’t move too far from the wreckage. Just before the statue, you’ll see a small rocky path cutting through the center of the island. Walk forward, then check to your right — there’s a Red Priest’s body tucked into a rocky alcove. It’s easy to miss. On the ground by the body is the Letter to the Prior. You can also collect Wolfbane from nearby the rocks.

Ad

Pick up and read the letter to start The Word Is Silent quest (Image via Awaken Realms // Youtube@ChilledCodex)

If you leave the island without grabbing this letter, the quest becomes unavailable.

Ad

Read also — Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: Mom’s Finest Pie quest walkthrough

Optional: Father Vaughan’s notes

Inside the Asylum, before reaching the beach, you can find Father Vaughan’s Notes while exploring the prison cells. In one of them, there's the body of a woman who died during childbirth. Reading the notes tied to this event starts a different quest (Unforgettable), but these notes also come into play later during The Word Is Silent.

Ad

They’re not required to finish it, but help unlock extra dialogue and a small reward at the end.

Where to go next – finding Brother Riagan

Whereabouts for Brother Riagan (Image via Awaken Realms //Youtube@Internet Tomato)

Once you're off the island and reach Horns of the South, continue the main story until you’re allowed inside the fortress. Inside, head toward the northeast garden. That’s where you’ll find Brother Riagan — but only during the day.

Ad

Approach Riagan with the Letter to the Prior (make sure it’s either in your inventory or grab it if you stored it somewhere). Talk to him and go through the dialogue options. That part of the conversation ends, but the quest isn't finished yet.

Finishing The Word Is Silent quest

Riagan in The Word Is Silent quest (Image via Awaken Realms // Youtube@ChilledCodex)

Talk to Brother Riagan again. This time, he’ll respond with more concern. He brings up a woman named Katrin, who once came to the church for help while she was pregnant. Now, if you read Father Vaughan’s Notes earlier, a new dialogue option will appear:

Ad

“Katrin and her son died in the dungeons. I saw their remains.”

Once you say this, Riagan will reject the church and walk away. That officially ends the quest.

The rewards

Here’s what you get:

75 XP for completing The Word Is Silent quest in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

An extra 50 XP if you had read Father Vaughan’s Notes before finishing the conversation.

Check out — How to locate and hatch Questling Beast Egg in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.