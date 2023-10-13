Team BDS vs. DetonatioN FocusMe League of Legends Worlds 2023 Play-Ins: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The upcoming League of Legends Worlds 2023 Play-In Stage will feature a crucial matchup between Team BDS and DetonatioN FocusMe. While both are considered top-notch teams, the loser will bid the competition farewell. On the flip side, the victor will have the pleasure of duking it out with CTBC Flying Oyster in the decider match.

As we prepare for the upcoming best-of-three series between Japan's best team, Team Whales, and the dominant force from Europe, Team BDS, let's assess their recent stats and results.

Team BDS vs. DetonatioN FocusMe League of Legends Worlds 2023 Play-Ins: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

Following a great start to their League of Legends Worlds 2023 run, Team BDS secured their spot in the Play-In Stage by defeating the Golden Guardian of North America. Their first match saw them pitted against Team Whales from Vietnam. While they clinched the initial game in the series, the next two matches ended in heartbreaking losses. As a result, they suffered a 1-2 series defeat.

Adam "Adam" Maanane, BDS' top laner, has consistently been instrumental in the team's success. Whenever he gets off to a strong start, BDS seamlessly builds on his momentum. This is a clear testament to the East's growing dominance.

Meanwhile, Japan's best team, DetonatioN FocusMe (DFM), has been struggling. Their first game was a loss against Taiwan's second-seeded CTBC Flying Oyster. Completely outclassed by the opponent, DFM suffered a 0-2 series loss.

Taking on BDS will require a significant overhaul in tactics. They appeared quite lost during the initial matchup and were defeated in every clash.

As for the prediction, Team BDS should be able to grab an easy 2-0 victory. However, despite the East being perceived as a home for weaker League of Legends teams, even their smaller regions have garnered wins against the West's best.

Head-to-head

This will be the first time in League of Legends' history that Team BDS will go up against DetonatioN FocusMe.

Previous results

Team BDS lost their previous series 1-2 against Team Whales in the Worlds 2023 Play-In stage.

On the other hand, DFM lost 0-2 against CTBC Flying Oyster in the same stage.

Worlds 2023 rosters

Team BDS

Top : Adam

: Adam Jungle : Sheo

: Sheo Mid : nuc

: nuc ADC : Crownie

: Crownie Support: Labrov

DetonatioN FocusMe

Top : apaMEN

: apaMEN Jungle : Steal

: Steal Mid : Aria

: Aria ADC : Yutapon

: Yutapon Support: Harp

Livestream details

The League of Legends Worlds 2023 Play-In stage matchup between Team BDS and TDetonatioN FocusMe will take place on October 13 at 3 am PT/3:30 pm IST. Viewers can visit the following sites to watch the series live:

Furthermore, a lot of renowned streamers will host watch parties for these League of Legends Worlds 2023 matchups.

