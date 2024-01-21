Team Heretics vs G2 Esports - League of Legends LEC Winter 2024 Regular Season: Prediction, livestream details, and more

Team Heretics vs G2 Esports will be the featured match of the second week in the League of Legends LEC Winter 2024 Regular season. This matchup is guaranteed to be an exciting battle as both teams currently sit at the top of the standings with a 3-1 record. Both rosters have showcased some innovative gameplay and a great understanding of macro compared to the rest of the league. A victory here almost guarantees either team a spot in the playoffs stage.

Let us take a look at some of the important insights and key players that can determine the result in the Team Heretics vs G2 Esports matchup.

Team Heretics vs G2 Esports League of Legends LEC Winter 2024 Regular Season: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

Team Heretics vs G2 Esports is a matchup filled with plenty of history, considering the players on both sides. Team Heretics boasts 3/5th of the incredibly successful 2019 G2 roster, while the current G2 Esports feature the remaining two in mid-laner Caps and support Mikyx.

It will be quite interesting to see how old teammates backed up by new faces will fare against each other, and fans can expect a fun rivalry between these two teams throughout the year.

Team Heretics had a rough start to its split, but they have managed to iron out the major problems to go on a three-game winning streak. Support Kaiser has stepped up incredibly with great games on champions such as Bard and Senna. The rest of the team, with jungler Jankos in particular, have also played consistently.

G2 Esports was considered the best team in the LEC, coming into the Winter Split. The roster has managed to start off on a strong footing, but the team has not been as dominant as many would have expected.

However, G2's macro gameplay has been the best in the league by a mile. The team's exceptional ability to come back from deficits and choke out its opponents makes them terrifying in all stages of the game.

For this very reason, the Team Heretics vs G2 Esports matchup should prove to be a great test to the level of G2's macro skill as the former is a team with a wealth of experience that has the ability to match G2's macro gameplay very well.

Ultimately, G2 Esports can be considered the slight favorites coming into this matchup. Team Heretics, however, has a genuine chance to pick up a huge win and solidify its spot at the top of the LEC Winter 2024 standings.

Head-to-head

Team Heretics vs G2 Esports is a relatively fresh matchup in the LEC, as both teams have played against each other only three times in the past. However, the latter lead the head-to-head with a 3-0 record, with the most recent matchup being the best of one in the LEC 2023 Summer Season.

Previous results

Team Heretics' latest result was a dominant victory that saw SK Gaming suffer its first loss in the LEC 2024 Winter Split.

Similarly, G2 Esports was able to win its most recent matchup against MAD Lions KOI.

LEC 2024 Winter rosters

Team Heretics

Top - Martin “ Wunder ” Hansen

” Hansen Jungle - Marcin “ Jankos ” Jankowski

” Jankowski Mid - Luka “ Perkz ” Perković

” Perković ADC - Victor “ Flakked ” Lirola

” Lirola Support - Norman “ Kaiser ” Kaiser

” Kaiser Head Coach - Peter Dun

G2 Esports

Top - Sergen " BrokenBlade " Çelik

" Çelik Jungle - Martin " Yike " Sundelin

" Sundelin Mid - Rasmus " Caps " Winther

" Winther ADC - Steven " Hans sama " Liv

" Liv Support - Mihael " Mikyx " Mehle

" Mehle Head Coach - Dylan Falco

Livestream details

The date and times for the LEC Winter 2024 matchup of Team Heretics vs G2 Esports are as follows:

PT : January 21, 10 am

: January 21, 10 am CET : January 21, 7 pm

: January 21, 7 pm IST : January 21, 11:30 pm

: January 21, 11:30 pm KST: January 22, 3 am

To watch the match live, you can visit the following websites:

The Team Heretics vs G2 Esports LEC matchup can also be watched through co-streamers such as Caedrel, Kamet0, Tolkin, and more, who will be present in the Riot Games Arena live during the game.

