Team Liquid vs Evil Geniuses, League of Legends LCS 2022 Spring Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

For today's League of Legends matches in the LCS, a fabled icon steps back into the ring as Team Liquid picked him up as their mid laner in the offseason. After standing as TSM's head coach, Bjergsen decided to leave the program and become a player once again, and LCS fans across the globe are eager to see what magic he can pull off at TL.

Evil Geniuses barely missed out on Worlds last year after being knocked out of the LCS Summer Playoffs, but they made a few roster changes themselves in between seasons to regroup and refocus. EG's semi-novice mid laner will have to face off against one of the best the West has ever seen in their 2022 debut match.

Everything fans need to know ahead of TL vs EG at League of Legends LCS 2022 spring split

Team Liquid kept the pace with 100 Thieves, the League of Legends LCS 2021 Summer Champion, and upset a couple of matches in the Worlds tournament. They grabbed 2 all star players in addition to Bjergsen, as well with Hans Sama in the bot lane and Bwipo in the top lane. Team Liquid might be the American powerhouse with all of the talent they acquired, and they have the leadership skills necessary in their veteran players.

Twitc#y @Twitchy009 I didn’t realize how fucking stacked TL’s roster looked coming into 2022. Obviously I knew about Bjergsen coming out of retirement, but Bwipo, Santorin, Hans Sama, AND CoreJJ? If A Belgian, two Danes, a Frenchmen and a Korean can’t make NA Finals then…What did this roster cost? I didn’t realize how fucking stacked TL’s roster looked coming into 2022. Obviously I knew about Bjergsen coming out of retirement, but Bwipo, Santorin, Hans Sama, AND CoreJJ? If A Belgian, two Danes, a Frenchmen and a Korean can’t make NA Finals then…What did this roster cost?

Prediction

Team Liquid might stomp out Evil Geniuses like 100T did TSM yesterday on Day 1. It all depends on how well they can glue their players together to form a cohesive unit with all of the new faces they have. EG still has a couple of veteran players, but it won't be enough to surpass TL's massive lineup.

Head-to-head

In their recent League of Legends matches, EG and TL split evenly at 5 to 5, but Team Liquid took the only 5 game series between them in a sweep last year. EG has been trying to be a top contender in the LCS, but their history against the current flagbearers isn't great for their resume.

LCS Wooloo 🇺🇸🇨🇦 @LCS_Wooloo [Rumour] via @TravisGafford , EG's 2022 roster will be Impact, Inspired, Jojopyun, Danny, and Vulcan. Jojopyun and Danny were chosen over Jensen and Doublelift. [Rumour] via @TravisGafford, EG's 2022 roster will be Impact, Inspired, Jojopyun, Danny, and Vulcan. Jojopyun and Danny were chosen over Jensen and Doublelift.

Livestream

League of Legends players and fans can watch this match on January 15 at 6:30 PM Eastern Standard Time. The LoL Esports site and Twitch page offers free streams for all who want to watch.

Previous results

During the League of Legends Summer Split in 2021, TL faced EG 3 times and took 2 victories in those matches. They didn't meet each other in the Playoffs after 100 Thieves beat out EG in the winner's bracket.

Anticipated lineups

Team Liquid

Top - Bwipo (Gabriël Rau)

Jungle - Santorin (Lucas Larsen)

Mid - Bjergsen (Soren Bjerg)

ADC - Hans Sama (Steven Liv)

Support - CoreJJ (Jo Yong-In)

Evil Geniuses

Top - Impact (Jeong Eon-Young)

Jungle - Inspired (Kacper Sloma)

Mid - Jojopyun (Joseph Pyun)

ADC - Danny (Kyle Sakamaki)

Support - Vulcan (Philippe Laflamme)

