Team Liquid vs FaZe Clan - CS2 BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024 Group Final: Predictions, livestream details, and more

Team Liquid and FaZe Clan are all set to light up the stage for an enthralling CS2 matchup in Group B of BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024. The CS2 community is looking forward to this matchup since the winner will get a direct entry to the upcoming BLAST Premier Spring Final 2024. The losing team, however, will get the chance to redeem themselves with another matchup in the play-ins against any of the losing teams of the Group Finals.

Hence, before these players hop into the servers to decide on their fate, let’s explore some information and major factors that might determine the winner of Team Liquid vs FaZe Clan.

Team Liquid vs FaZe Clan: Who will qualify for the CS2 BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024 Group Final?

Expand Tweet

Prediction

In light of their previous matchups, Team Liquid vs FaZe Clan will be one of the most exciting matches in BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024. Liquid has had a massive boost after the return of Twistzz in their lineup. Moreover, adding cadiaN as their new IGL also brought smiles to the faces of Liquid fans. The NA powerhouse is still unbeaten in this tournament and is currently on a two-match winning streak.

Even though some netizens doubted NAF's presence on the roster of Spring Groups 2024, he proved them wrong with his exceptional performance. On the other hand, the rifler duo of YEKINDAR and Skullz also have shown a decent performance in the matchups against Spirit and GamerLegion. cadiaN, however, is yet to show his true colors in this tournament. Since this is the new Liquid lineup’s first matchup against a heavyweight like FaZe, this might be the chance for cadiaN to show the fans why he’s one of the best IGLs of his era.

Expand Tweet

FaZe Clan, on the other hand, had a shocking start to their journey with a loss against GamerLegion. At the beginning of the tournament, the roster appeared slightly unprepared and suffered a trivial loss against the European side. However, they redeemed themselves with a back-to-back win against Spirit and GamerLegion.

Even though the roster hesitated at first, ropz was one of the players who remained consistent with his firepower and continued supporting them. Hence, it’s high time for him and his teammates to show their true potential and assert their dominance in the CS2 scene once again.

Between the matchup of Team Liquid vs FaZe Clan, the scales are tipped slightly towards the EU powerhouse FaZe. The fact that this new Liquid roster hasn’t faced a well-known opponent till now might be the difference maker in this game. They might hesitate to make certain decisions in-game, and FaZe will surely capitalize on those mistakes.

However, as Liquid is still on a winning streak and in a way better state than FaZe, they will make the match more intense. This newly formed Liquid team might get the head start in this new Liquid vs FaZe era.

Head-to-head

Expand Tweet

The current rosters of Team Liquid and FaZe have never crossed their path in any CS2 tournaments.

Previous results

Team Liquid’s latest result was a 2-0 victory against GamerLegion.

Similar to Liquid, FaZe's previous matchup was against GamerLegion, where they won with a 2-1 scoreline.

BLAST Spring Group 2024: Team Liquid vs FaZe rosters

Team Liquid

Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken

Van Dulken Keith “NAF” Markovic

Markovic Casper “cadiaN” Møller (IGL)

Møller (IGL) Mareks “YEKINDAR” Gaļinskis

Gaļinskis Felipe “skullz” Medeiros

Medeiros Wilton “zews” Prado (Coach)

FaZe Clan

Håvard “rain” Nygaard

Nygaard David “frozen” Čerňanský

Čerňanský Helvijs “broky” Saukants

Saukants Finn “karrigan” Andersen (IGL)

Andersen (IGL) Robin “ropz” Kool

Kool Filip “NEO” Kubski (Coach)

Livestream details

Expand Tweet

Counter-Strike 2(CS2) enthusiasts can watch this thrilling matchup featuring Team Liquid vs FaZe Clan through the BLASTPremier’s official YouTube and Twitch channels on January 27, 2024, at 8 am PST/5 pm CEST/ 9.30 pm IST.

Watch Liquid vs FaZe via YouTube: Click Here

Click Here Watch Liquid vs FaZe via Twitch: Click Here

Here is a live countdown for the matchup:

You can check out our other CS2 articles here:

G. Jesus VAC Ban || Rarest AK-47 skin || Best CS2 Players || "The Draft" CS2

Poll : Who Will Win This Matchup? Team Liquid FaZe Clan 0 votes