Team Secret vs OG Dota 2 The International 10: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The main stage of Dota 2 TI 10 starts in earnest today.

The main stage is where the teams reveal the original Dota 2 strats they have been workshopping for months. Even the upper bracket teams are only two series away from the threat of elimination. Only two of the four upper bracket match-ups will take place today, and Team Secret vs OG is certainly the more high-profile between them.

Everything Dota 2 fans need to know ahead of Team Secret vs OG

Team Secret vs OG TI 10 predictions

Team Secret have been TI contenders since 2018, ever falling short of expectations by a small margin. One of the top EU region teams, they have the roster prowess of zai and Matumbaman combined with the experience of Puppey, who led his team to victory in the first TI. Another point of interest is Yapzor's top-tier plays and recent performance.

On the other hand, the OG 'flowerhouse' is a serious challenge to the Secret powerhouse. In pure OG fashion, their last-minute entry into the TI 10 annals was by barely squeezing thorugh the EU West Qualifiers. But in the group stage, the two-time TI winners' new roster with SumaiL has proven the potential of their '3peat' dream.

The series will likely be a tight 2-1 where the victory banner can be lifted by either side. If we follow historical patterns, OG will likely lose the series to claim victory on the grand stage after an indomitable lower-bracket run. However, a Dota 2 series is rarely ever that predictable.

Head-to-head Team Secret vs OG

The statistics favor Team Secret by a large margin. Out of 71 games of Dota 2 that the two have played against each other, OG only managed to win 27 times.

When and where to watch Team Secret vs OG

The first game of the series begins at 11:00 am CET (GMT +2). Dota 2 players can catch it live on the in-game client's 'Watch' section. It can also be found on the official Dota 2 website and Twitch.

Recent results of Team Secret and OG

In TI 9, Team Secret was beaten out of the competition in a round five lower bracket best-of-three by Team Liquid (the current Nigma roster). This year, they have no tier one Dota 2 achievements to speak of, with their last big first place finish being in the OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division back in 2020.

OG have also underperformed throughout the year. As is typical of OG, they were held back by a number of challenges, first by Anathan "ana" Pham's gradual withdrawal from Dota 2, and most recently by Ceb's eye surgery right before TI 10, which might have held him back from the tournament altogether.

Dota 2 rosters of Team Secret and OG

OG

Sumail "SumaIL" Hassan

Topias "Topson" Taavitsainen

Sébastien "Ceb" Deb

Martin "Saksa" Sazdov

Johan "N0tail" Sundstein

Also Read

Team Secret

Lasse "MATUMBAMAN" Urpalainen

Michał "Nisha" Jankowski

Ludwig "zai" Wåhlberg

Yazied "Yapz0r" Jaradat

Clement "Puppey" Ivanov

Edited by Siddharth Satish