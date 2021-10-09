Team Secret vs. Quincy Crew at Dota 2 The International 10: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The third day of the group stage of Dota 2 The International 10 (TI10) is underway, and Team Secret will face Quincy Crew in the fourth set of series of the da. While Team Secret stays at the third-fourth spot of Group B following the matches of the second day, Quincy Crew is at the dreaded bottom position of the group.

Quincy Crew came into TI10 as one of the more promising Dota 2 teams, but now faces elimination even before the main stage as a result of their shaky start in the group stage.

This best-of-two series holds a lot of value to Team Secret as winning will make it easier for them to enter the upper brackets in the main stage of TI10.

Everything Dota 2 fans need to know ahead of Team Secret vs. Quincy Crew in TI10 Group Stage

Team Secret vs. Quincy Crew series prediction

Team Secret has performed a bit inconsistently in their previous group stage matches. However, with Puppey being the mastermind on their side, Team Secret surely holds the upper hand against Quincy Crew.

The pressure is on the comparatively inexperienced Dota 2 side of Quincy Crew to perform, and that too, at the brink of elimination. While undoubtedly Quincy Crew has the potential to win a match against Team Secret, it is going to be an uphill battle, especially with the stakes kept in mind.

Head to head results for Team Secret vs. Quincy Crew

This is going to be the first time that Team Secret faces Quincy Crew in a Dota 2 series. The lack of inter-regional Dota 2 tournaments in the last two years is partially responsible for the European side not meeting the rather new North American side ever before.

When and where to watch Team Secret vs. Quincy Crew

Dota 2 fans can watch Team Secret vs Quincy Crew in the Stream C of the official Dota 2 TI10 group stage livestreams. The series is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM IST / 1:00 PM UTC on October 9, 2021.

Recent results for Team Secret and Quincy Crew

Team Secret won 2-0 against Team Spirit and SG esports, drew 1-1 against PSG.LGD and Elephant and lost 0-2 against Beastcoast. Their loss against Beastcoast was really unexpected. However, Team Secret proved their mettle by winning a match against PSG.LGD who has otherwise been completely dominant in the group stages of Dota 2 TI10.

Quincy Crew lost 0-2 against PSG.LGD and Vici Gaming, and drew 1-1 against Beastcoast and Fnatic.

Quincy Crew lost 0-2 against PSG.LGD and Vici Gaming, and drew 1-1 against Beastcoast and Fnatic. They are yet to win a series in the group stages of Dota 2 TI10.

Dota 2 rosters of Team Secret and Quincy Crew

Team Secret:

Lasse "Matumbaman" Urpalainen

Michal "Nisha" Jankowski

Ludwig "zai" Wahlberg

Yazied "YapzOr" Jaradat

Clement "Puppey" Ivanov

Quincy Crew:

Yawar "YawaR" Hassan

Quinn "Quinn" Callahan

Rodrigo "Lelis" Santos

Arif "MSS" Anwar

Avery "SVG" Silverman

