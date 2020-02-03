Team Singularity announced its roster for PUBG Mobile

Ashim FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

Team Singularity announces its PUBG Mobile roster.

Team Singularity is quite a popular name in the global Esports scene. At times the Danish organization has sponsored and launched its rosters for different games after being founded in April 2016. The esports organization has expanded its reach to a variety of games like CS: GO, DOTA 2, League of Legends, PUBG, and Fortnite, to name a few.

Also Read : U Mumba eSports announce their PUBG Mobile teams

Now, owing to the considerable growth of PUBG Mobile as one of the significant platforms for Esports tournaments, Team Singularity has introduced its roster for the game.

The roster for the PUBG Mobile

Lexi is named as manager for the team While the roster is:

Richard “Minwu” Minwoo

Luis “siuL” Vazquez

Armando “Mando” Sahagun

Raphaël “kbo” Demers

Andrew “MVP” Carpenter

Atle Stehouwer, Founder & CEO, Team Singularity also commented:

I’m thrilled to announce that Team Singularity is entering the PUBG mobile scene, and I believe we have found the perfect match in team and I’m looking forward to assist them in their grind towards the top!"

Team Singularity has found remarkable success in tournaments for games like CS: GO and others. Hopefully, with a new roster, they can repeat their success in PUBG Mobile as well.