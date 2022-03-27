Team Vitality vs EXCEL League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split playoffs: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The final match of the first week into the playoff stage at League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split is set to be between Team Vitality and EXCEL.

This is a match that several fans might not have expected to witness at the beginning of the season. EXCEL is not the team that fans expected to make the playoffs, while Team Vitality is not a team that many expected to end up in the lower bracket stage.

However, both the teams ended up in this situation because of their fortunes or misfortunes (depending on the team under consideration) and the need to fight it out to survive in the tournament.

Preview of Team Vitality vs EXCEL at League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split playoffs

Predictions

Despite being a superteam, Team Vitality failed to live up to the expectations of their fans in the LEC. While Perkz did showcase his brilliance once in a while, the star botlane of Carzzy and Labrov rarely performed.

Selfmade was probably the most consistent player on the entire team, as even Alphari suffered from individual mistakes from time to time. Overall, the team ended up losing way too many matches and were almost on the verge of not making the playoffs at one point.

On the other hand, EXCEL improved significantly after the addition of Mikyx into the roster. The team looked much more organized as they grabbed victories even against some of the top teams in the league.

The overall quality of the team is still not at the level of Team Vitality, but the team has shown the fighting spirit needed to secure wins during crucial moments.

As for predictions, this match will not be as easy as many might think. While Team Vitality has the upper hand, EXCEL will put up a fight. However, irrespective of that, Team Vitality should be able to grab the win purely on account of individual talent.

Head-to-head

Team Vitality and EXCEL have faced each other 14 times in the LEC. Amongst those, Team Vitality has managed to grab only four victories when compared to EXCEL's 10 in total.

Livestream details

EXCEL vs Team Vitality will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC and Riot Games on March 27, 2022, at 8 AM PDT.

Previous results

Previously, Team Vitality faced Astralis during the regular split and managed to grab a comfortable victory.

On the other hand, EXCEL faced Fnatic and ended up losing that game quite disastrously.

League of Legends LEC 2022 rosters

Team Vitality

Barney "Alphari" Morris

Oskar "Selfmade" Boderek

Luka "Perkz" Perkovic

Matyas "Carzzy" Orsag

Labros "Labrov" Papoutsakis

EXCEL

Finn "Finn" Wiestal

Mark "Markoon" van Woensel

Erlend "Nukeduck" Vatevik Holm

Patrik "Patrik" Jiru

Mihael "Mikyx" Mehle

