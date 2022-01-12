Team Vitality vs MAD Lions League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The season opener for League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split is set to be a clash between MAD Lions and Team Vitality.

It goes without saying that this match is probably the most ideal way to start a brand new season. On one side there is the MAD Lions, who won both the spring split as well as the summer split during the 2021 season.

On the other hand, there is Team Vitality who have probably created one of the best rosters that Europe has ever seen. This is a match that fans across the world will be excited to watch and will not want to miss under any circumstances.

Eveything League of Legends fans need to know regarding MAD Lions vs Team Vitality at LEC 2022 spring split

Predictions

The MAD Lions are the defending champions of both the spring split and the summer split titles in the LEC. They were also the best performing European team at League of Legends Worlds 2021.

However, despite that, they lost two of their most crucial players. Humanoid joined Fnatic and Carzzy joined Team Vitality. Therefore, in terms of team strength, they have been severely weakened.

Team Vitality, on the other hand, have built up a superteam. Perkz and Alphari are currently two of the best players in the world in their respective positions and they both joined Vitality. There is also no denying that Selfmade is a very good jungler and the Carzzy-Labrov botlane is incredibly refined.

Therefore, on paper, Team Vitality should close out their first match of the season with an emphatic victory over the MAD Lions.

Head-to-head

Starting in 2020, the MAD Lions have faced Team Vitality several times. They have faced each other on a total of eight occasions across both spring and summer splits in the LEC.

Amongst all those encounters, the MAD Lions came out victorious six times, while Team Vitality managed to grab only two victories against them.

Livestream details

MAD Lions vs Team Vitality will be live telecast on the official Twitch channel of the LEC. The match will be broadcast on January 14, 2022.

Previous Results

Team Vitality's previous match was against Fnatic during LEC's 2021 summer split playoffs. Team Vitality lost that match 3-2.

MAD Lions' previous match was against DAMWON KIA at League of Legends Worlds 2021. MAD Lions lost that match 3-0.

League of Legends LEC 2022 rosters

MAD Lions

Irfan “Armut” Tukek

Javier “Elyoya” Batalla

Steven “Reeker” Chen

William “UNF0RGIVEN” Nieminen

Norman “Kaiser” Kaiser

Team Vitality

Barney "Alphari" Morris

Oskar "Selfmade" Boderek

Luka "Perkz" Perkovic

Matyas "Carzzy" Orsag

Labros "Labrov" Papoutsakis

