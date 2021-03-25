Teamfight Tactics mid-patch 11.6b official notes introduce Neeko buffs while nerfing Tristana and Kayle

With the Teamfight Tactics Set 4 World Championships right around the corner, Riot Games is looking to make some last-minute adjustments to the game to balance it even further for competitive play.

With a $250,000 prize pool, the competition is all set to start in early April and will be played on patch 11.6.

This is one of the biggest reasons why the recent Teamfight Tactics patches have been rather small. They looked to introduce minor balance changes instead of significant shifts in the meta.

With this mid-patch 11.6b update, the Teamfight Tactics devs will be looking to hotfix some of the issues that have been persistent in the League of Legends-based board game for some time now.

There will also be some minor champion changes that the patch will introduce, with Tristana set to get some nerfs to her Rapid Fire ability. Kayle will also be getting a nerf and will no longer be as oppressive as she used to be on the board.

We’re pushing a balance hotfix targeting a few champions and traits performing a smidgen too well in preparation for Fates Worlds.



Tristana ⬇️

Kayle ⬇️

Mage trait ⬇️

Neeko ⬆️



📰 Patch Notes: https://t.co/pcA2fk8J2S — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) March 25, 2021

Neeko, on the other hand, is all set to receive some much-needed love with Teamfight Tactics mid-patch 11.6b. She will get a nice boost to her overall damage output, making her a more viable pick in the current Set 4 meta.

Teamfight Tactics players looking for a detailed overview of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Teamfight Tactics mid-patch 11.6b official notes

#1. Teamfight Tactics Champion updates

Tristana Rapid Fire on hit magic damage: 30/60/90 ⇒ 40/60/80

Neeko Blooming Burst Damage: 200/300/400 ⇒ 250/350/450

Kayle Divine Ascension wave bonus damage: 100/150/400 ⇒ 100/140/350

Mage Bonus Spell Power: 80/105/135% ⇒ 80/105/130%

Since this is the patch that Worlds events will be played on, Riot is taking extra care to make more minor adjustments.

Riot will be reducing the power of starred-up Tristana and Kayle carries as well as the Mage trait. The Neeko buff gives her favorite composition, Vanguard-Mystics, a small buff after our Vanguard nerf last patch.

I wish the Neeko buff was just fixing this bug 😭https://t.co/ClFiuQKu0e — GeneralJB1 (@General_JB1) March 25, 2021

#2. Teamfight Tactics Bugfix March 24th

Fixed a bug where Veigar’s spell would fail to finish casting if he was stunned mid-cast

#3. Teamfight Tactics Bugfixes March 18th

Frozen Heart’s Attack Speed debuff no longer lingers on a target after the target leaves the item’s radius

Sett will no longer retreat to do sit-ups while casting Showstopper

Riot made a mistake with the Frozen Heart’s attack speed slow debuff, allowing the slow to last longer than intended.