Teamfight Tactics patch 11.3 preview introduces Elise rework and massive trait tweaks

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.3 is right around the corner, and the PBE servers have already given the players some hint on what the coming update has in store for them.

According to Surrender at 20, the Teamfight Tactics PBE servers have introduced a lot of changes to both champions and traits.

Set pieces like Tristana and Darius are all set to receive some buffs, while traits like Slayer, Dragonsoul, and Divine will be receiving some tweaks in the League of Legends based board game.

Elise is also being targeted this time around, and her ability bonus health is being significantly lowered while the "enemy next spell cost amp" has been increased.

The moment we’ve all been waiting for. Choncc and Shisa settle their rivalry once and for all in this animation by ConcordMoon. pic.twitter.com/8D8XRILeMG — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) January 30, 2021

Elise has been dominating the Teamfight Tactics boards for some time now, and these changes will look to balance her kit quite a bit.

It’s important to note here that the changes shown in Surrender at 20 are tentative, and all of them may not make their way into the official update.

Here is a detailed look at some of the possible changes coming in patch 11.3.

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.3 preview

⬇️ Here are the changes we're eyeing for Patch 11.3! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ixNLp05xIs — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) January 29, 2021

Teamfight Tactics Champions

Tier 1

Tristana

Ability bonus attack speed increased from 50/60/80% to 60/70/90%

Elise

Ability bonus health lowered from 35/40/45% to 25/30/45%

Enemy next spell cost amp increased from 33% to 35/35/50%

Brand

660 to 890 Attack Range

Diana

Orbs now span further away from her body when she increases in size.

Tier 3

Darius

Ability damage increased from 550/800/1300 to 550/850/1400

Teamfight Tactics Traits

Slayer

6 unit lifesteal increased from 25-30% to 30-60%

6 unit bonus damage increased from 30-75% to 35-80%

Spirit

4 unit attack speed lowered from 40% to 35%

Dragonsoul

When the blessing is passed on after death, the ally’s next basic attack will immediately trigger the Dragon Breath

Divine