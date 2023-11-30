Teamfight Tactics receiving positive feedback after the Set 10 update

Teamfight Tactics, abbreviated as TFT, is an auto battler title developed by Riot Games and released in 2019. The game is a turn-based variation of League of Legends. Since its inception, Teamfight Tactics has grown rapidly, gaining thousands of players daily and being a potential competitor in top-level esports.

In this article, we will look at how Set 10 renovated Teamfight Tactics.

Note: This article represents the opinions of the author.

A History of Teamfight Tactics

In June 2019, Riot Games released Set 1, the base set of Teamfight Tactics, to attract League of Legends players. The developer reported 33 million active players in September, indicating their plans were successful. However, the game faced challenges in maintaining its peak due to balancing issues.

Furthermore, there was no tutorial for newcomers, and the game did not have bot matches like its parent game, so newcomers had difficulty understanding the basic gameplay. However, various gameplay improvements were introduced with Set 2: Rise of the Elements, which led to the growth of the player base.

Set 3: Galaxies was a major game-changing patch for Teamfight Tactics. A mid-set concept was introduced, along with the arrival and departure of various champions. Still, balancing the ranked system and champions was the greatest improvement.

The matchmaking was broken until Set 2, as players in the Silver lobby were being paired with Masters. As a result of the arrival of new and existing players, this set experienced rapid growth.

In Set 4: Fates Origins, the game again suffered due to its existing gameplay and champion balancing issues. As a single 3-star, 5-cost unit, Lee Sin was able to take down the entire arena by himself.

Such issues were mitigated in consecutive sets, gaining the players' trust. However, the player base stagnated after the release of Set 7: Dragonlands due to the various gameplay issues.

Why are players praising Set 10 of Teamfight Tactics?

Teamfight Tactics Set 10: Remix Rumble was released on November 21, 2023. After four years of observing player demands, the developer has implemented a plethora of gameplay improvements in the latest set.

The Champion pool has been reduced to prevent players from using the same combination in every match, which will automatically restrict multiple players from using the same group of traits. Furthermore, it will prevent players from taking advantage of broken comps and improve dynamism.

During a gameplay stream, the Game Design Director of TFT, Stephen "Mortdog" Mortimer, stated:

"There are two main goals, one: We are trying to lower the number of three Stars in the game, like that's just across the board people are hitting three stars too reliably all the time which means they aren't allowed to be special anymore."

He also added:

"Bag sizes are supposed to be a balanced thing. Lower bag sizes will make that more true."

To compensate, the maximum level players can typically reach in a match has been increased from level 9 to level 11, and the coin requirement has been adjusted slightly to allow players to reach the goal.

The concept of mid-sets has been scrapped, and the battle pass has been divided into two acts. Battle passes now consist of two variants, each with a fresh variety of cosmetics so that Sets will conclude faster, and gameplay will stay fresh.

These factors are helping Teamfight Tactics' developer attract new players and receive positive feedback due to a fairer gameplay experience. It also demonstrates that they have begun experimenting and implementing workarounds for the ongoing gameplay issues.

