Teamfight Tactics (TFT) patch 13.17 official notes: K'Sante buffs, Ryze nerfs, Senna balances, and more

Patch 13.17 for Teamfight Tactics has been released, and while it's one of the major biweekly updates, there are a few changes to the Champions, Items, and Augments. A major highlight of this patch is the adjustments for Senna, who was initially intended to be a carry Champion but mainly played as a support because of her lack of attacking traits.

This article will cover the minute changes of patch 13.17 in Teamfight Tactics. Those interested in checking out the detailed notes may visit the official website.

Official notes for Teamfight Tactics patch 13.17

Gameplay changes in Teamfight Tactics

Loot Orbs

Grey Orb: Lesser Duplicator ⇒ Lesser Duplicator + 1g

Blue Orb: Lesser Duplicator & 3g ⇒ Lesser Duplicator + 2x Two Costs

Gold Orb Spatula ⇒ Spatula + 2g

Region Portals

REWORKED Immortal Bastion: Players start with 115 health.

REWORKED Stillwater Hold: Whenever you would be offered an augment, gain a completed item anvil instead.

BUGFIX Yorick’s Graveyard: Now correctly grants items on all players’ deaths in Teamfight Tactics.

BUGFIX Yorick’s Graveyard: Now can correctly grant un-craftable emblems and can no longer grant items rolled by Thiefs Gloves.

BUGFIX Yorick’s Graveyard: Can now correctly grant items that were on the player’s item bench.

Trait changes in Teamfight Tactics

Bastion Armor & MR: 25/55/100/240 ⇒ 25/50/95/240

Noxus Health: 170/340/600 ⇒ 170/340/700

Noxus AD & AP: 17/34/60 ⇒ 17/34/70

Rogue: Improved the consistency of Rogue dashes in Teamfight Tactics

Rogue: If Katarina takes damage that brings her to full Mana and below the Rogue Health threshold, she will dash to the backline before casting

Rogue: If Katarina already began throwing her daggers before dropping below the Rogue Health threshold, she will resolve her entire spell first before dashing to the backline instead of dashing to the backline and then blinking back to her dagger’s position

Sorcerer max HP% explosion: 10/10/12/20% ⇒ 7/10/12/20%

Strategist HP Shield: 200/350/500/800 ⇒ 250/400/600/900

Targon Heal & Shield Increase: 20/40/70% ⇒ 18/35/60%

Void: Baron Nashor power decreased in Stage 4 by 5%

Void: Baron Nashor power increased in Stage 5 and 6 by 10%

Units: Tier 1

Cho’Gath Feast max HP damage ratio: 12% ⇒ 14%

Jhin Ionia AD Bonus: 20% ⇒ 25%

Malzahar Malefic Visions Damage: 185/280/420 ⇒ 205/310/460

Renekton HP: 600 ⇒ 650

Renekton max Mana buff: 50/120 ⇒ 50/110

When Jhin’s cast target dies, he’ll now retarget to the nearest enemy instead of the furthest

Units: Tier 2

Ekko Phase Dive Damage: 290/435/710 ⇒ 300/450/725

Units: Tier 4

Nasus Attack Speed: 0.6 ⇒ 0.65

Shen Mana nerf: 70/140 ⇒ 70/150

Units: Tier 5

Bel’Veth Royal Maelstrom AD ratio: 60% ⇒ 65%

Bel’Veth Royal Maelstrom base Damage: 15/25/50 ⇒ 18/30/50

Heimerdinger, at three stars, will now always throw his enlarged grenade at the center of the board. This allows him to hit many more units.

K’Sante NEW: Now heals himself for 10% of his maximum Health on cast in Teamfight Tactics

Ryze (Bandle City) no longer stars up units to his star level, except at 3-star

Senna Dawning Shadow AD ratio: 190/200/2000% ⇒ 235/250/2000%

Senna Dawning Shadow shield amount: 250/325/4000 ⇒ 200/275/4000

Senna at 3-stars, now grants significantly more Attack Speed per shield with her Redeemer trait

Augment changes in Teamfight Tactics

AFK Gold: 18 ⇒ 20

Balanced Budget III Gold: 10 ⇒ 11 (Total: 40 ⇒ 44 gold)

Binary Airdrop items will fit the champion’s role slightly better

Birthday Present Gold: 1 ⇒ 2

Demacia Crown Item Granted: Guinsoo’s Rageblade ⇒ Recurve Bow

Final Grab Bag Gold: 12/15/0 ⇒ 10/12/0

Final Reserves gold is now vacuumed slightly faster

Inconsistency gold granted by the Augment is now spawned visibly on your Tactician

Lucky Gloves number of Brawler’s Gloves: 2 ⇒ 3

Radiant Relics now additionally grants a Magnetic Remover

Scrappy Inventions gain a component at the start of the next 1 stage ⇒ 2 stages

Scrappy Inventions Max Upgraded Components: 4 ⇒ 5

Shimmering Inventors Damage Amplification per 10g: 8% ⇒ 7% (Damage Cap: 40% ⇒ 35%)

Tons of Stats Health: 55 ⇒ 35

Item changes in Teamfight Tactics

Infinity Edge AD%: 30% ⇒ 35%

Radiant Item reworks

Demonslayer Damage Amp: 70% ⇒ 60%

Guinsoo’s Reckoning Starting AS: 30% ⇒ 20%

Luminous Deathblade AD: 120% ⇒ 125%

More More-ellonomicon Max HP% Burn: 2% ⇒ 3%

More More-ellonomico AP: 45 ⇒ 40

Rabadon’s Ascended Deathcap AP: 125 ⇒ 140

Spear of Hirana Mana on Attack: 8 ⇒ 10

Spear of Hirana AP: 50 ⇒ 45

Sunlight Cape Health: 350 ⇒ 300

Titan’s Vow Armor & MR at Max Stacks: 50 ⇒ 60

Zenith Edge AD: 55% ⇒ 65%

Game mode changes

Double Up

The minimum time to reinforce increased by three seconds. This should not be very noticeable outside of cases where a player plays 0 units, triggering an instant reinforcement.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue that caused both the Kaiju model in "Monsters Attack!" Arena and the hair for BP Nemesis Nimbefoot T3 to exclusively show the Corrupted elements. This fix actually went live in 13.16 but was not recorded.

Units on the Tournament of Souls' board are no longer missing shadows on some graphics settings. This fix actually went live in 13.16 but was not recorded.

Yorick’s Graveyard now correctly grants items on all players’ deaths.

Yorick’s Graveyard can now correctly grant un-craftable emblems and can no longer grant items rolled by Thiefs Gloves.

Yorick’s Graveyard can now correctly grant items that were on the player’s item bench.

Fixed an issue where Bruisers were not immediately getting the correct amount of bonus Health after being starred up

K’Sante no longer remains Mana-locked for an additional 0.5 seconds after knocking an enemy off the battlefield

Spooky shops: Fixed a bug where shop highlights would consider enemy units when you fought a ghost army.

Fixed another bug that prevented Pandora’s Bench and Recombobulator from rolling Ryze.

Using a Reforger on a unit holding only the Crown of Demacia in Double Up will now bounce the Reforger rather than consume it.

Too pumped up to read: Pumping Up III now displays the correct value for the current attack speed on the Augment card.

This concludes the overview of patch 13.17 in Teamfight Tactics.