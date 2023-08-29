Teamfight Tactics (TFT) patch 13.17 official notes: K'Sante buffs, Ryze nerfs, Senna balances, and more

Patch 13.17 for Teamfight Tactics has been released, and while it's one of the major biweekly updates, there are a few changes to the Champions, Items, and Augments. A major highlight of this patch is the adjustments for Senna, who was initially intended to be a carry Champion but mainly played as a support because of her lack of attacking traits.
This article will cover the minute changes of patch 13.17 in Teamfight Tactics. Those interested in checking out the detailed notes may visit the official website.
Official notes for Teamfight Tactics patch 13.17
Gameplay changes in Teamfight Tactics
Loot Orbs
- Grey Orb: Lesser Duplicator ⇒ Lesser Duplicator + 1g
- Blue Orb: Lesser Duplicator & 3g ⇒ Lesser Duplicator + 2x Two Costs
- Gold Orb Spatula ⇒ Spatula + 2g
Region Portals
- REWORKED Immortal Bastion: Players start with 115 health.
- REWORKED Stillwater Hold: Whenever you would be offered an augment, gain a completed item anvil instead.
- BUGFIX Yorick’s Graveyard: Now correctly grants items on all players’ deaths in Teamfight Tactics.
- BUGFIX Yorick’s Graveyard: Now can correctly grant un-craftable emblems and can no longer grant items rolled by Thiefs Gloves.
- BUGFIX Yorick’s Graveyard: Can now correctly grant items that were on the player’s item bench.
Trait changes in Teamfight Tactics
- Bastion Armor & MR: 25/55/100/240 ⇒ 25/50/95/240
- Noxus Health: 170/340/600 ⇒ 170/340/700
- Noxus AD & AP: 17/34/60 ⇒ 17/34/70
- Rogue: Improved the consistency of Rogue dashes in Teamfight Tactics
- Rogue: If Katarina takes damage that brings her to full Mana and below the Rogue Health threshold, she will dash to the backline before casting
- Rogue: If Katarina already began throwing her daggers before dropping below the Rogue Health threshold, she will resolve her entire spell first before dashing to the backline instead of dashing to the backline and then blinking back to her dagger’s position
- Sorcerer max HP% explosion: 10/10/12/20% ⇒ 7/10/12/20%
- Strategist HP Shield: 200/350/500/800 ⇒ 250/400/600/900
- Targon Heal & Shield Increase: 20/40/70% ⇒ 18/35/60%
- Void: Baron Nashor power decreased in Stage 4 by 5%
- Void: Baron Nashor power increased in Stage 5 and 6 by 10%
Units: Tier 1
- Cho’Gath Feast max HP damage ratio: 12% ⇒ 14%
- Jhin Ionia AD Bonus: 20% ⇒ 25%
- Malzahar Malefic Visions Damage: 185/280/420 ⇒ 205/310/460
- Renekton HP: 600 ⇒ 650
- Renekton max Mana buff: 50/120 ⇒ 50/110
- When Jhin’s cast target dies, he’ll now retarget to the nearest enemy instead of the furthest
Units: Tier 2
- Ekko Phase Dive Damage: 290/435/710 ⇒ 300/450/725
Units: Tier 4
- Nasus Attack Speed: 0.6 ⇒ 0.65
- Shen Mana nerf: 70/140 ⇒ 70/150
Units: Tier 5
- Bel’Veth Royal Maelstrom AD ratio: 60% ⇒ 65%
- Bel’Veth Royal Maelstrom base Damage: 15/25/50 ⇒ 18/30/50
- Heimerdinger, at three stars, will now always throw his enlarged grenade at the center of the board. This allows him to hit many more units.
- K’Sante NEW: Now heals himself for 10% of his maximum Health on cast in Teamfight Tactics
- Ryze (Bandle City) no longer stars up units to his star level, except at 3-star
- Senna Dawning Shadow AD ratio: 190/200/2000% ⇒ 235/250/2000%
- Senna Dawning Shadow shield amount: 250/325/4000 ⇒ 200/275/4000
- Senna at 3-stars, now grants significantly more Attack Speed per shield with her Redeemer trait
Augment changes in Teamfight Tactics
- AFK Gold: 18 ⇒ 20
- Balanced Budget III Gold: 10 ⇒ 11 (Total: 40 ⇒ 44 gold)
- Binary Airdrop items will fit the champion’s role slightly better
- Birthday Present Gold: 1 ⇒ 2
- Demacia Crown Item Granted: Guinsoo’s Rageblade ⇒ Recurve Bow
- Final Grab Bag Gold: 12/15/0 ⇒ 10/12/0
- Final Reserves gold is now vacuumed slightly faster
- Inconsistency gold granted by the Augment is now spawned visibly on your Tactician
- Lucky Gloves number of Brawler’s Gloves: 2 ⇒ 3
- Radiant Relics now additionally grants a Magnetic Remover
- Scrappy Inventions gain a component at the start of the next 1 stage ⇒ 2 stages
- Scrappy Inventions Max Upgraded Components: 4 ⇒ 5
- Shimmering Inventors Damage Amplification per 10g: 8% ⇒ 7% (Damage Cap: 40% ⇒ 35%)
- Tons of Stats Health: 55 ⇒ 35
Item changes in Teamfight Tactics
- Infinity Edge AD%: 30% ⇒ 35%
Radiant Item reworks
- Demonslayer Damage Amp: 70% ⇒ 60%
- Guinsoo’s Reckoning Starting AS: 30% ⇒ 20%
- Luminous Deathblade AD: 120% ⇒ 125%
- More More-ellonomicon Max HP% Burn: 2% ⇒ 3%
- More More-ellonomico AP: 45 ⇒ 40
- Rabadon’s Ascended Deathcap AP: 125 ⇒ 140
- Spear of Hirana Mana on Attack: 8 ⇒ 10
- Spear of Hirana AP: 50 ⇒ 45
- Sunlight Cape Health: 350 ⇒ 300
- Titan’s Vow Armor & MR at Max Stacks: 50 ⇒ 60
- Zenith Edge AD: 55% ⇒ 65%
Game mode changes
Double Up
- The minimum time to reinforce increased by three seconds. This should not be very noticeable outside of cases where a player plays 0 units, triggering an instant reinforcement.
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue that caused both the Kaiju model in "Monsters Attack!" Arena and the hair for BP Nemesis Nimbefoot T3 to exclusively show the Corrupted elements. This fix actually went live in 13.16 but was not recorded.
- Units on the Tournament of Souls' board are no longer missing shadows on some graphics settings. This fix actually went live in 13.16 but was not recorded.
- Yorick’s Graveyard now correctly grants items on all players’ deaths.
- Yorick’s Graveyard can now correctly grant un-craftable emblems and can no longer grant items rolled by Thiefs Gloves.
- Yorick’s Graveyard can now correctly grant items that were on the player’s item bench.
- Fixed an issue where Bruisers were not immediately getting the correct amount of bonus Health after being starred up
- K’Sante no longer remains Mana-locked for an additional 0.5 seconds after knocking an enemy off the battlefield
- Spooky shops: Fixed a bug where shop highlights would consider enemy units when you fought a ghost army.
- Fixed another bug that prevented Pandora’s Bench and Recombobulator from rolling Ryze.
- Using a Reforger on a unit holding only the Crown of Demacia in Double Up will now bounce the Reforger rather than consume it.
- Too pumped up to read: Pumping Up III now displays the correct value for the current attack speed on the Augment card.
This concludes the overview of patch 13.17 in Teamfight Tactics.
Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
Be the first one to comment
Follow Us
GIF
Comment in moderation