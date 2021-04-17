Techno Gamerz’s Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Free Fire has made a mark on the mobile segment, emerging as one the most played titles. This immense growth has also led to the rise of fields like content creation and streaming.

Ujjwal Chaurasia, aka Techno Gamerz, is one of the biggest names in the Indian gaming community and is among the few gaming YouTubers who have crossed 10 million subscribers on the platform.

He is primarily known for his videos related to GTA 5 and Minecraft. However, Ujjwal also frequently makes content related to Free Fire. This article looks at his in-game stats and more.

Techno Gamerz’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 786974995.

Lifetime stats

Techno Gamerz has appeared in 359 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 39, leading to a win percentage of 10.86%. He has accumulated 601 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.88.

In the duo mode, the content creator has participated in 443 games and has come out on top on 37 occasions, maintaining a win ratio of 8.35%. In the process, he has 754 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.86.

The streamer has competed in 289 solo matches and has 16 victories, which comes down to a win rate of 5.53%. With 546 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has played five squad games and a single solo match in the current ranked season. He has notched five and one kills, respectively.

The internet star has 14 duo matches to his name and has a single win, corresponding to a win percentage of 7.14%. With a K/D ratio of 0.92, he has 12 frags.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Techno Gamerz's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Techno Gamerz’s estimated monthly earnings from YouTube ranges from $63.3k to $1 million. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings are mentioned to be between $760.1k - $12.2 million.

His YouTube channels

Ujjwal Chaurasia started creating videos on YouTube over three years back. He makes videos on two different channels – Techno Gamerz and Ujjwal.

On his primary channel, i.e., Techno Gamerz, he has 15.2 million subscribers and 3.07 billion views. Meanwhile, he boasts a subscriber count of 4.24 million on the latter, with around 354 million views combined.

His social media handles

Following are the links to the social media handles of Techno Gamerz:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Discord server: Click here

