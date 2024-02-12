Tekken 8 Devil Jin combo guide: Heat Moves, Rage Art, combo examples

Bandai Namco excels at presenting an alter ego, as Devil Jin shines as a Tekken 8 fighter, equipped with terrifying mixups and moves to pressurize opponents in the arena. Originating from the supernatural genetics of Jin Kazama, he has access to both the Advanced Mishima Style Fighting Karate and Kazama Style Traditional Martial Arts.

In fact, the devil’s fighting style is far more complex, and players will likely be overwhelmed with his input. Hence, this article will discuss some of Devil Jin’s combos and further explore his Heat Moves.

Tekken 8 Devil Jin: Rage Art and Heat Moves

Here are the notations used to explain the Tekken 8 combos:

1, 2, 3, 4 (left punch, right punch, left kick, right kick) to denote the action buttons.

u, d, b, f (up, down, back, forward) for directions.

u/f (up-forward), d/b (down-back), 1+2 (left punch-right punch), and so on, are for combined inputs that require the simultaneous pressing of two buttons.

In the case of “n,” release the button for a split second.

Rage Art

Devil Dimension: Tainted Chains- During Rage d/f, 1+2

Heat Moves

Heat Burst : When Heat activation is available, 2+3

: When Heat activation is available, 2+3 Rakshasa’s Fury : b, 2, 3

: b, 2, 3 Wicked Jambu Spear : b, 3

: b, 3 Wraith Kick : u/f, 4

: u/f, 4 Demon’s Paw : f, F, 2

: f, F, 2 Dark Arachnid Twister : During Mourning Crow (f, 3), 2, 2

: During Mourning Crow (f, 3), 2, 2 Wheel of Pain> Annihilation Beam : During Heat [4, 3], 1+2

: During Heat [4, 3], 1+2 Hisou> Annihilation Beam : During Heat u/f, 3+4, on hit or block, 1+2

: During Heat u/f, 3+4, on hit or block, 1+2 Laser Crush> Annihilation Beam : During Heat b, f, 2, 1, 4, 1+2

: During Heat b, f, 2, 1, 4, 1+2 Spiral Madness> Annihilation Beam : f, n, d/f, 1+2, 1+2

: f, n, d/f, 1+2, 1+2 Vindictive Helix : During Heat, 2+3

: During Heat, 2+3 Inner Purgatory: During Heat and Mourning Crow, 3+2

Devil Jin combo examples in Tekken 8

d, 3+4> d/f, 3, 2, 4, U> during Fly, 2

Let’s begin with an easy combo that any Tekken 8 beginner should be able to execute before diving into Devil Jin's complex moves. All it needs is a good launch from Double Lift Kicks, and the rest of the move string is a simple Rengoku into an Infernal Annihilation grab.

f, n, d/f, 2> u, 1+2> during Heat, f, F, 2, F> b, 2, 1> b, f, 2, 1, 2

The Heat System has helped Devil Jin dominate in Tekken 8. This combo is a perfect example of how well he employs the mechanic to extend his juggle on an opponent.

f, n, d/f, 2> f, n, d/f, 2> d/f, 3, 2, 4, U> during Fly, 4, on hit, 2, 1+2

This Devil Jin combo is certainly quite powerful to use in any match, as it inflicts a whopping 69 damage to a target. However, unleashing two Wind God Fists in a row is quite difficult, and it might take you some time in practice to nail the inputs.

For more Tekken 8 guides, keep an eye on Sportskeeda.